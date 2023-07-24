Malia Clayton’s home always smells good. That’s because on a regular basis, she turns her kitchen into a full-blown candle making studio, where she creates a variety of different scented candles that have earned her the title of “Best Candle Maker” in The Independent’s Best of Liberty Hill balloting.

“I’ve always been obsessed with scents,” she said. “I was always buying Bath & Body Works stuff, but my husband cut me off so I couldn’t do it anymore. So I started making candles for myself as a hobby, and I grew to love it. Pretty soon friends and family started asking for them, so I started making more for other people, and eventually started my own business.”

Clayton initially started with her line of candles, then started to create wax melts and most recently, squeeze wax.

“I’ve never seen squeeze wax in any stores around Liberty Hill, but it’s really cool because it holds the scent for a really long time,” she said.

In addition to candles and waxes, Clayton also has a line of sugar scrubs, room sprays, carpet sprinkles and car freshies. The next product she plans on creating is loofahs filled with soap. She’s growing the loofahs in her backyard now and will infuse them with her homemade soaps once they’ve been picked and dried out.

“A lot of the things I make are because I have really sensitive skin, and I can’t use a lot of the stuff that’s sold at retail stores,” Clayton said.

Clayton started experimenting with candle making back in 2019 and slowly started attending area farmer’s markets to sell her goods, but it wasn’t until 2022 that she officially incorporated her business.

Clayton’s original candle scent is sugar cookie, which she says is popular because it has a basic, sweet vanilla scent.

“That scent is one that I always used to buy, so I knew I wanted to create it first,” she said. “After that, I kind of started going off what people were asking me for. If somebody wants a citrus scent, I’ll try to find something that fits that, or if they want a floral scent, I’ll try to find something for that.”

Clayton carries 10 different scents of candles at a time, and rotates the scents based on the time of year. In the fall, Clayton’s most popular scent is It’s Fall Y’all, while in the winter, most people gravitate toward Sweater Weather.

Around the holidays, Christmas Tree is her top-selling scent.

“Right now, I have all my summery stuff available, like Endless Weekend, which is a floral perfume scent with hints of rose,” she said. “It’s a very popular summer scent.”

One of her most popular scents is lavender vanilla, which is a scent she mixes herself, and her personal favorite scent is Pink Sand, which has hints of floral, citrus and coconut cream.

Clayton is super picky about the scents she keeps in her home and has even had to acquire a nose for lavender because it’s one of her top sellers.

“I used to hate the smell of lavender, but because people like it so much, I had to get used to it,” she said. “Now I have it in my house at all times and even keep it in my room.”

Though Clayton currently makes all her candles in her own kitchen, she and her husband are working on converting a shed in their backyard into a candle making studio, she said.

“Once I get my own space, I’ll be able to make so much more at a time,” she said. “Right now, I can make four of each scent of candle at a time, because that’s what I have room for.”

To make a batch of candles, Clayton melts down about 15 pounds of wax, transfers it into a pouring pitcher, lets it cool slightly, and then adds the fragrance. While she lets the wax cool down a bit more, she labels her candle jars, places a wick inside—using popsicle sticks to keep them centered and stable—and then pours the wax into the jars. From there, the candles sit until the wax has hardened. After that, Clayton cuts the wicks, smooths the tops, and packages the candles up to sell.

In the future, Clayton hopes to grow the bath and body products she offers and be able to open a storefront in Liberty Hill, but until then, her goal is to grow her brand by finding more area stores to carry her products.

“Most of my customer base is in Liberty Hill, so I think a storefront would be great here,” she said. “I have some customers that I see at every market I sell at, which is really cool. I love that I have repeat customers who are interested in what I do.”

Clayton is a regular vendor at The Market LHTX, held select Saturdays at Cross Tracks Church, and sells her products at the Powder Room Blow Dry Bar and Salon in Liberty Hill and the Texas Gift Outlet in Round Rock.

She also sells her products online at claytoncandlellc.com and can be found on Facebook and Instagram.