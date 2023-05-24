“Do you know what time it is?”

That’s the first thing UPS driver Frank Luscher will ask when he sees you, and while you may answer him with the actual time of day, he’s really just looking for an opening to tell you: “It’s chocolate time!”

From his signature brown UPS uniform he pulls out a sweet treat, usually a Godiva chocolate, and deliver that right along with the packages you’ve been waiting on for your business or residence. And if you’re of the animal variety, replace that chocolate with a dog biscuit, a carrot or even a sliced apple—depending on species.

Luscher grew up in western New York, in a farming area that Liberty Hill reminds him of. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for nearly five years. After that, he returned to New York to help run the family business -- an epoxy coating factory in Niagara Falls. After selling the family business, Luscher spent about 15 years running his own business in the electronics industry.

“That’s how I got into the ‘chocolate time’ thing,” he said. “It’s a great ice breaker. I’d done it before up in New York. It’s a great way to meet new people.”

Luscher moved to Texas about 10 years ago and started working for an Austin-based electronics company. That’s also when he got a part-time gig working for UPS. However, that part-time role quickly turned into a full-time job after Luscher learned how lucrative a career as a UPS driver could be. On top of that, he learned that he had a knack for delivering packages, quickly moving up in seniority within the company.

Previously, his route was in Cedar Park, but for the last two years, he has had a Liberty Hill route, which is just how he likes it. He is one of four drivers who cover the Liberty Hill area, but his sweet deliveries make him stand out.

Luscher explained that he used to pass out Dove chocolates when he made his deliveries, but after learning the chocolates were made with GMOs, he switched to Godiva instead.

“You can walk into an office, and everyone will be unhappy and scowling, but if you give them a chocolate, it just breaks the ice and makes them smile,” he said. “It’s really just about loving one another and treating people how you want to be treated.”

On a typical day, Luscher starts his morning at the UPS distribution center in Round Rock, where he picks up his truck full of packages for Liberty Hill businesses and residents. Next he drives to Liberty Hill, where he will drop off packages with a time commitment first, followed by those that take up a lot of space in his truck.

After that, he heads to Liberty Hill proper, where he delivers packages to the area schools, city offices and downtown businesses.

“I like to do the downtown area because I know they need their packages and need to take care of business first,” he said. “After that, I deliver to all the residents out in the country. All the fun starts when I get out to the country -- that’s when you see the real Liberty Hill, Texas.”

While delivering in rural Liberty Hill can be time consuming, it’s Luscher’s favorite part of the day.

“The last two miles of CR 287 is just a bumpy dirt road and my truck rattles all the way down it, but when the nearby horses hear me coming they start walking to the fence because they know it’s the carrot wagon,” Luscher said, adding that every morning before work, he cuts up about two pounds of carrots and apples to feed to the horses, donkeys and zebras he sees along his route.

There’s one donkey in High River Ranch Estates that gives an ear-splitting “hee-haw” when he sees Luscher drive around the corner, because he can’t wait to get his carrot and apple. At another ranch, one horse that used to be scared to come up to Luscher now comes running through the brush in his pasture, bucking his hind legs and whinnying in excitement for his carrot and apple treats.

“We log our breaks, and we get a full hour every day, so I add up my carrot stops along the way,” he said. “Stopping for a meal is a rare treat. A lot of days I’ll just eat a protein bar while I’m driving around. My breaks are used to feed all my buddies out there.”

Luscher is also a popular visitor among the dogs of Liberty Hill.

“The dogs know my truck as the treat wagon,” he said. “I buy all my dog treats from Tomlinson’s, because I want to give the dogs a better grade of treats.”

Around 3 p.m., Luscher finishes his deliveries and starts his package pickups for the day, stopping by DigiTex and The UPS Store before heading back to Round Rock to drop everything off.

And the next day? He gets to do it all over again. As long as Luscher works for UPS, he plans on keeping the Liberty Hill route.

When it’s time for him to retire, Luscher plans on buying land in the Liberty Hill area because not only does it remind him of where he grew up, he also considers himself a part of the community now.

“They say home is where your heart is, so even though I don’t live here yet, it’s where my heart is,” he said.