Preliminary results from the State of Texas Academic Assessment of Readiness – or STAAR – tests are in from the 2021-22 school year and the Liberty Hill Independent School District experienced increases in most categories.

The assessments – first implemented in 2012 – test for a variety of subjects from grades three through 12 including reading, math, English, science and history.

Third through eighth-graders are tested for reading and math, while at the high school level, Algebra I, English I and II, Biology and U.S. History are assessed, with three different scoring categories of “approaches,” “meets,” or “masters” state requirement levels.

In third-grade reading, Bill Burden Elementary led the way with 73 percent of students achieving the “meets” standard and also led in math at 65 percent, with both numbers showing significant increase in comparison to the previous year's results.

Rancho Sienna Elementary scored highest among fourth-graders in both categories with 76 percent in reading and 67 percent in math meeting the requirements and also led in both for fifth-graders at 80 percent for reading and 69 percent for math.

At the middle school level, Santa Rita Middle School swept both categories for sixth and seventh-graders and eight-grade reading and social studies, while Liberty Hill Middle School prevailed in science.

Aside from individual school results, all of Liberty Hill ISD's “meets” numbers exceeded the state average, with the exception of seventh-grade math.

Liberty Hill High School exceeded the state “meets” average in every subject except Algebra I, with 29 percent to a Texas average of 46 percent.

According to Liberty Hill ISD Assistant Superintendent Todd Washburn, STAAR results are an important benchmark, but not necessarily a completely definitive snapshot.

“It's not a be-all, end-all,” said Washburn. “But, it does give us an idea of what we need to do in the classroom on a daily basis in measuring ourselves not only against state accountability standards, but against other districts.”

In order to constantly maintain a real-time idea of whether or not students are truly grasping concepts in the classroom, formative assessments are useful measuring sticks for teachers, said Washburn.

“What that does is provide information based on the feedback teachers get from their students' responses in the moment with quick learning checks,” he said. “Particularly at the end of a unit in a subject like math in which one concept builds upon the next, so it's a balanced approach we use between formative and summative assessments.”

Liberty Hill ISD is part of Region 13 of the Texas Education Agency, which administers STAAR testing across the state and Washburn said LHISD always compares quite favorable to the other districts in the region, including Georgetown, Leander, Hutto, Dripping Springs, Austin, Manor, Pflugerville and Lake Travis, among others.

“We usually stack up pretty well against the other districts,” he said. “In addition, we've always outperformed the state standards.”

Washburn attributed much of the district's success to its philosophy of individual instruction.

“We've always had an emphasis on small-group instruction,” he said. “It also helps to have committed, passionate teachers.”