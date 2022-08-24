Peter Bongard isn't new to Liberty Hill, as he and his family have called Pantherville home for the past six years.

However, until this year, he commuted to as far away as Belton for his work as a school administrator.

But, no longer.

Bongard is a new assistant principal at Liberty Hill High School and is quite pleased to now call the same place home for both aspects of his daily life.

“When we were looking for a place to move, we did a lot of research,” said Bongard, a native of San Diego, California. “We fell in love with Liberty Hill.”

How Bongard came to Texas in the first place is an interesting story, indeed.

After graduating from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, he took part in a program called the Alliance for Catholic Education – run by the University of Notre Dame – whose mission is to help provide educators for under-resourced Catholic schools across America.

By luck of the draw, Bongard was assigned to San Juan Diego Catholic High School in Austin.

“ACE has programs in 36 different cities,” he said. “It just so happens I got sent to Austin and loved it.”

Bongard spent six years at the parochial school where he taught social studies and coached soccer, volleyball and baseball, in addition to being athletic coordinator and dean during his tenure.

After that, Bongard spent four years at Vista Ridge High School in Cedar Park, where he was social studies department head before becoming assistant principal at Belton Middle School for the past two years.

Despite his advancement to administration, though, Bongard still yearns for his days in the classroom, he said.

“I'll always be a teacher,” said Bongard. “There's nothing I didn't like about it.”

But, at some point, he realized he could have an even broader influence on the student body by making the transition to the front office.

“As a classroom teacher, you can only support so many kids,” he said. “As an assistant principal, you can impact many more – it just takes a different kind of passion and drive.”

According to Bongard, the tipping point for when he decided to pursue a position with the LHISD was when his own children began attending Santa Rita Elementary School.

“Our twin boys started kindergarten and the entire staff there did such an amazing job,” said Bongard. “We said to ourselves, 'They're really doing something right here,' so when this job opened up in the summer, I jumped at it.”

Growing up in Southern California, Bongard said he never dreamed he would find himself in the education field.

“My dad was a lawyer and my mom was a teacher,” he said. “Actually, we have a lot of teachers in our family, so everyone would always say, 'Peter, you're just going to be a teacher,' but I wanted no part of it and said I was going to be a lawyer like my dad.”

But, a funny thing happened on his way to calling courtrooms home.

“I started working for a day care center,” said Bongard. “Through that, I found out I actually wanted to be a teacher, so I forgot about going to law school and tried to find the fastest way to become a teacher and a coach.”

Bongard enjoys a round of golf when time permits, but finds sanctuary in the kitchen of his home, he said.

“Cooking is one of the things I really enjoy most,” he said. “My grandpa was a U.S. Army cook, so I think I get it from him.”

Any particular specialties?

“Mostly Mexican – I have a mean salsa verde,” said Bongard. “Usually, my wife will see a recipe on Pinterest and say, 'That looks good.' Right now, we have one for chipotle blackened chicken with summer salad.”

Getting back to his day job, Bongard said many people have the wrong impression of what an assistant principal actually does.

“I think there's a big misconception all we do is deal with kids that get into trouble,” he said. “But, for me, it's about building relationships with students.”

As the school district continues to grow and student enrollment is constantly on the upswing, there are challenges that need to be met by he and his fellow assistant principals, he said.

“We're always dealing with class sizes and even things like making sure there are enough places for students to sit at lunch,” said Bongard. “Always collaborating to make sure they get what they need.”

Now that he's finally landed in Liberty Hill full-time – so to speak – Bongard is excited to see what the future holds.

“I'm just glad I'm here to learn more about Liberty Hill as an employee,” he said. “Not just a resident.”