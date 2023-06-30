The City of Liberty Hill is set to host its Independence Day Spectacular July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Liberty Hill Middle School. The event will consist of fun games for kids, a hot dog eating contest, the Ms. Liberty pageant and so much more before the night ends with a fireworks show to kick off Fourth of July celebrations.

Admission is free for the event and gates will open at 5:45 p.m. Parking will be available in the grassy field at LHMS for $5 or in the paved lots at Louine Noble Elementary School and LHMS for $20. All parking proceeds will benefit the Liberty Hill Independent School District’s Education Foundation.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the kid’s zone will be open with 15 stations including obstacle courses, a rock wall and a bounce house. The kid’s zone will close at dusk so families can prepare for the fireworks show.

“This year we have a big nine-foot inflatable man that’s waving and he’s wearing a shirt that says ‘lost child’ and we’re going to put him right in the middle of the field,” said Katie Amsler, director of community engagement and communications for the City of Liberty Hill. “We want everybody who enters the kid’s zone to talk to their kids and point that man out and say, ‘If we get separated, meet me right there.’”

Parents are also asked to take a picture of their child that day before entering the kid’s zone, so if they do get separated the photo can be shared with the police to help locate their child.

Georgetown local Elle Townley will perform at the band stage at 6 p.m., before the Ms. Liberty pageant at 7:05 p.m.

“We had so many people say ‘Y’all should do a beauty pageant,’ so Simply Home and Pep & Punch had this idea of doing an adult pageant that’s about being sassy and having fun,” Amsler said. “The Ms. Liberty Pageant is for women who are over 16 and they show up and bring all their friends and whoever gets the loudest applause gets crowned Ms. Liberty. There’s no preparation, you show up, put your name on the list, walk across the stage and do your thing.”

There are three more contests hosted at the Spectacular: the homemade apple pie contest, the watermelon seed spitting contest, and–a crowd favorite–the hot dog eating contest.

“Those contests are kind of our staples and it’s very exciting; it’s what gives the festival still that small town feel,” Amsler said. “People get so excited to win those blue ribbons and the trophies and they talk about it all year.”

After the contest award presentation at 7:30 p.m. and a “snowball fight” at 7:45 p.m., the headliner, Shinyribs, will bring a melting pot of music genres to the stage for the whole family to enjoy.

To end the night, a fireworks show will begin at 9:45 p.m. Water and other snacks are allowed; however, alcohol and coolers will not be permitted on school grounds. Festival goers are also asked to bring blankets and lawn chairs to sit on to enjoy the show.

For more information on the event, visit experiencelhtx.com/independence-day-spectacular.