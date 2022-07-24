Nathan Brown, pastor of Vintage Church, which meets at Santa Rita Middle School--the location where the shelter was set up during the evacuation--said he went to the school Saturday afternoon as soon as he heard families were going there.

"We got a chance to talk and pray with a few folks, but luckily it ended up to be fairly uneventful," he said. "We were just on standby to meet the needs of any families who came to the middle school, but luckily the evacuation order was lifted and people could return to their homes late last night. We had a few families in our church that were evacuated. It was nice being able to provide moral support for the people who were at the school."

As of Sunday morning, an estimated 500 acres have burned and the fire is 25% contained, according to the US Forest Service.

Sunni Purl, who lives on County Road 258, was sitting on her back porch with family when she first noticed the smoke from the fire.

"I messaged our neighborhood Facebook group and asked if anyone was burning anything, but then I saw a big black billow of smoke come up, so I called 9-1-1," she said. "This was probably about a mile from us. Soon we started hearing some fire trucks coming and saw some emergency vehicles going down the neighbor's driveway. It just kept on with more and more smoke, and then we got the call to evacuate. We went to our elderly neighbors' home and sat with them and just monitored everything. It was a scary, scary thing to see all the smoke and the spread."

Purl added that as scary as the situation was, once the air support started, she and her neighbors were in awe.

"The air support was absolutely phenomenal," she said. "You just got goosebumps watching them. It was like a private air show right over us. They did an amazing job."

Sarah Bolton lives off of County Road 289 and RM 3405, and was at her neighbor's house swimming when the fire first started.

"When we walked back home to our property, I saw the smoke," she said. "We went up on our balcony and could see it to the southeast of us."

After talking to other neighbors in the area, she and her husband monitored the fire, with her husband even getting on his tractor and sitting on RM 3405 on standby to help if crews needed it.

"We never got an evacuation call, but I started packing the things we needed, like all our important documents," Bolton said. "We have two dogs and eight puppies, and a 5-year old. At some point the wind shifted, and one of the sheriff's deputies stopped to talk to my husband and told him we needed to go. We loaded up and headed east to stay with a good friend. As we were leaving, there was ash flying over our heads and a huge plume of smoke coming toward us. It was scary."

Bolton spent the night at her friend's home and returned to her home Sunday morning. Her home and property were untouched by the fire.

"There are still a lot of firetrucks and the command center set up about a half mile from our house," she said. "I am so impressed with the first responders. I have never seen such a huge response. They were coming from everywhere and the planes were amazing."

The Independent continues to follow this developing story.