Thousands of students will pour through the doors of the eight campuses splashed across the Liberty Hill Independent School District on the opening day of the 2022-23 academic year when classes begin on Wednesday.

However, while students across all grade levels have been anticipating the first day of school, the hundreds of teachers employed by the district have also been preparing to welcome those they are entrusted with educating.

Some are wily veterans that have been around the educational block many times in their respective careers, while others are brand new to the eight-month grind that begins when the first bell of the new year rings, with most somewhere in between.

For Misty Taylor, it's her first day of school in a new position, but certainly not a new place to be.

Taylor is beginning her first year teaching financial math and business information management at Liberty Hill High School after spending the past four years on the administration side.

But, despite the fact she will be in familiar climes come Wednesday morning, Taylor still admitted to some nerves due to the nature of her new job.

“I'm nervous, but I feel prepared,” said Taylor, who was an assistant principal administrative assistant for the past three years after serving as the school's receptionist. “Region 13 has a really good alternative certification program.”

In fact, Taylor got a jump on her peers by actually teaching them during training sessions in the lead-up to school – an experience that wasn't so foreign, she said.

“I've been in positions before where I taught adults,” said Taylor, who worked in the banking industry before entering the education arena. “But, never teenagers.”

For her efforts in helping ready her now-fellow teachers, Taylor was presented with an award by Principal Bryon Ellison as she gets ready for her students.

“I'm super excited to share information with them,” she said. “Presenting in a certain way that opens their minds.”

Meanwhile at Santa Rita Middle School, Amy Rosser was busy getting ready to begin another year of teaching English Language Arts to seventh-graders in her second year with Liberty Hill ISD after a move from California.

In all, Rosser has been teaching for 22 years and over the past couple decades has seen some profound changes to how lessons are taught.

“A lot of things have shifted,” said Rosser. “Especially with technology as it affects motivation and engagement of students.”

One aspect of teaching in her new home state Rosser is especially enjoying is the new collaborative classroom environment in which a false wall that separates her room and the one next door is folded back, which allows students from both to intermingle.

“It's a unique situation,” said Rosser. “By collaborating with other language arts classes, we can make sure everyone is on the same page with our Panther curriculum, making sure we're aligned and on the same playing field.”

Also at Santa Rita Middle School, sixth-grade social studies teacher Joey Emmitte was busily going about his business in the build-up to the new school year.

Emmitte has spent his entire eight-year teaching career with Liberty Hill ISD and conveys most of his lessons electronically, which meant on this day he was making sure everything was going to be ready.

“I'm making sure all the connections are good because everything is online,” said Emmitte. “Just smoothing the edges over for the students and prepping everything.”

According to Emmitte, getting students properly back into learning mode after a long summer of educational inactivity provides perhaps the most daunting proposition as he welcomes them back – in particular newcomers to secondary education.

“I think the biggest challenge is getting students back in the right mindset,” said Emmitte. “Especially with sixth-graders because it's a big step for them moving up and having eight classes for the first time – we want to be able to help them with that transition.”

Emmitte said one of his goals at the beginning of each school year is to maintain positive momentum all the newness provides and be able to help students ride that wave for as long as possible.

“There's always a lot of excitement this time of year – the kids are all gung-ho to be back at school,” he said. “This is when they're most motivated – the energy level is awesome and usually lasts about the first six weeks until grades come out.”

For Jamie Zorn, it's her first year with the district after moving over from Vista Ridge High School, where she spent the past 14 years and will now teach journalism and yearbook.

Zorn highlighted the fact she gets to interact with many of her students over the course of their entire matriculation.

“My favorite part of teaching are the relationships I develop with the students,” she said. “Because I teach an elective, I'll get many of them as freshmen and have them all four years and get to see them grow up.”

As teachers share the same off time as students over the summer, they must also reset their clocks a bit come the fall, said Zorn.

“After awhile, it becomes second nature again,” she said. “Muscle memory kicks in and you're ready to go.”

Despite the fact she gleans much gratification from teaching, Zorn also acknowledged there are lows to go along with the highs.

“As with any profession, there are challenges,” she said. “I feel like teaching is a calling because it's not always easy, but I'm thankful to be in a new district and excited to see what I can do for this campus.”