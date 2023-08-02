Located just off Highway 29 in the heart of the Hill, the Liberty Hill Beauty Bar is a one-stop-shop for all beauty needs.

With services ranging from eyelash extensions to spray tans to haircuts and color, the stylists do it all. Above all, the Beauty Bar is a tight-knit community and family-oriented environment.

“We’ve all known each other for years,” owner and stylist Chelsea Breder said. “We help each other out, everyone has kids, and they’re all really good friends too.”

Breder performs lash extension services, along with spray tans and brow tints. She said her love for esthetics and cosmetology started at a young age, and she started the business because she wanted to turn her passion for lashes into a career.

“I’ve always had an obsession with lashes,” Breder said. “This was before lashes were even really big, and then a couple of years ago I decided to go to school for it. I wanted to make my own schedule and have more freedom and time with my kids, so I just went all in.”

Stylist Ashley Knussmann also performs lash extensions and lifts, but also does waxing, spray tans and microshading. Knussmann said the Beauty Bar is an inviting place for clients and families.

“I was in school to be an esthetician,” Knussmann said. “As soon as I got out, I had a job, and I only worked there for six months. Then, Chelsea found me, loved my work and wanted me on the team. It worked out for the better because I was moving into this area, and I was able to be a little bit more myself and provide the services I wanted to provide.”

Along with esthetic work, the Beauty Bar also offers haircuts, coloring and extensions. Hair stylist Ashley Gutierrez said she enjoys getting to build relationships with her clients and make them feel beautiful when they come to the salon.

“I knew I wanted to be a hair stylist since I was 10,” Gutierrez said. “I got out of high school, went straight into beauty school and I’ve been doing it for over 14 years now. I love what I do, and I love the people I work with.”

Liberty Hill Beauty Bar is located at 13997 W. Hwy. 29. To view booking availability, visit Liberty Hill Beauty Bar on Instagram.

“We all love our jobs, so we all love to be here,” Knussmann said. “Everybody is in a good mood, and everybody gets along. We’ll do anything to fit [clients] into the schedule as best as we can. It’s a great place to come.”

For more information, email LibertyHillBeautyBar@gmail.com.