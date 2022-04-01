Liberty Hill's dance team – the Liberty Belles – has been known around central Texas for years as being one of the Lone Star State's elite performance squads – a fact that was once again proven with a victory at the Vista Ridge Dance Championships, where the Purple-and-Gold finished first in the team hip-hop event on Feb. 25-26.

In addition, the Belles captured third place in both the team jazz, team contemporary and team officer categories, while on the individual side, Nataleigh Blay and Emily Lambert finished first in the 9-10 Duet and Avery Gunther was third in 9-10 Soloist event.

According to Liberty Belles director Melanie Bivone, the team usually doesn't compete in a year when they travel, but decided to stray from that path in this instance.

“We went to New Orleans this year,” said Bivone, of a trip the Belles took to the Big Easy. “But, we decided to compete anyway.”

Senior Jessica Calhoun is the Belles' team captain and was proud to be a part of the victorious team at the Vista Ridge competition.

“It was just an amazing experience,” said Calhoun. “Especially after everything we go through to get ready.”

Plenty of desire required

Indeed, competitive dance isn't something one simply shows up for when the bright lights of competition go on – being able to perform at an award-winning level requires many hours of training and rehearsal.

After all, a sports team doesn't just arrive on game day without first working hard on the practice field or court in anticipation of what they will face once stepping into the competitive arena.

Dance is no different – although many fail to recognize the requisite work that goes into what she and her teammates do, said Calhoun.

“I think the biggest misconception is people think it's easy and anybody could do it,” she said. “But, we put in the same amount of effort everyone else does.”

Calhoun has been dancing since she was a toddler and has continued on after briefly giving sports a go as a youngster, she said.

“I started dancing when I was two or three years old – I've always loved it,” said Calhoun. “I tried playing soccer and basketball, but wasn't very good.”

Making the squad

Rising to the rank of captain of the Belles is a rigorous process, but first one must make the varsity squad after spending a year on the junior varsity team, said Bivone.

“One of our requirements is for all freshman to spend an entire year on the JV,” she said. “Which includes football season, contest season and spring season.”

However, just paying dues on the JV doesn't guarantee automatic promotion to the Belles – much more is required to make the jump.

“For our tryouts, we have independent judges come in that are looking for certain things,” said Bivone. “Dancers are evaluated with a series of questions, but a certain level of skill is also required.”

Such as the ability to flawless execute a double-pirouette in perfect unison with the other members of the team in the middle of a routine, for example.

Endless work ethic

As a result of the endless hours spent in the dance room perfecting each and every movement of a dance number – the Belles are subject to suffering the same kinds of injuries their sports brethren do – and Calhoun is no exception.

“I've had tendinitis in both knees and Achilles,” she said. “As a dancer, you really have to take care of yourself.”

In addition – as opposed to traditional sports teams – there isn't much room for respite.

“What we do is year-round – even in the summer,” said Calhoun. “So, there's really no break for us.”

On a typical school day, the Belles will arrive on campus at 6:30 a.m. to get ready for a 7 o'clock practice and will sometimes also rehearse in the afternoon.

Calhoun said the early wake-up isn't necessarily for everyone – including herself – but there is a particular tonic that always seems to wash away the cobwebs from her eyes.

“Once I get to school and I'm around my friends, it's much better,” she said. “After that, I'm good.”

Calhoun said the drudgery of seemingly endless rehearsals and practice is a wall that must be broken down and pushed through in order to not only maintain a level of excellence, but to constantly strive to find new ways to captivate audiences.

“At times like that, I just think back and remember times when I've gotten a new skill or move down,” she said. “Memories like that help me work through.”

Looking the part

Of course, anyone who's seen the Belles perform know they are quite glitzy and glamorous with their trademark cowgirl-style uniforms adorned with purple-and-gold sequins, including hats and boots – all matching.

But, the outfits are only have of the appearance ball of wax.

“We have matching lipstick all of our girls must use to be uniform,” said Bivone. “After that, as far as their makeup is concerned, we just requite they all have the same basic palette.”

One more thing.

Pearly whites must be on full display at all times – although that can sometimes prove challenging due to the strenuous nature of their routines, said Calhoun.

“You always have to look happy,” she said. “But, at the same time, you're trying to breathe.”

However, there's certainly no shortage of smiles when the winner of a competition is announced – as was the case at the Vista Ridge event – but before that mountain can be climbed, there are certain core values that must be achieved within the team, said Calhoun.

“In order to be a Liberty Belle, you need optimism, integrity, respect, self-discipline and God,” she said. “But, most of all, you need dedication.”

So, how do they know when they've truly wowed the audience with one of their routines?

Easy, said Calhoun.

“When you look up and their eyes widen,” she said. “Everyone's faces light up.”