Liberty Hill City Park will soon be undergoing a multi-year facelift that will include the addition of amenities like an amphitheater for up to 500 people, paved parking, a playground, pickleball courts and a skate park.

On Wednesday night, the City Council unanimously approved the first phase of the project, which includes a multi-function area in the center of the park that is being dubbed “the heart” of the park, said Austin Powers, landscape architect with Kimley-Horn, the firm hired to design the master plan for City Park.

“As we were phasing this project out, we wanted to start with what made the most sense,” Powers said. “We created this multi-function area that includes an open lawn, a shaded pavilion and amphitheater-type structure, and a food truck parking area behind it. This area can be used for different activities and events, and then when it’s not being used for those events, it can still provide shade and concessions for sports like soccer. The multi-function area can hold approximately 500 people.”

The multi-function area could host events like movies in the park, group fitness classes, farmers’ markets and more. The first phase also includes a new playground and canopy as well as a paved driveway and some paved parking.

“We will have to phase the parking in, but we want to get as much parking as we can into the first phase,” Powers said. “Also, directly to the south of the multi-function area, we have planned speed tables to limit speed through that area so it’s safer for people to go back and forth from the soccer fields.”

Additional phases of the eight-phase project include an upgraded trail system with multiple loops around the park, additional paved parking for up to 300 cars, a skate park, pickleball courts, additional restrooms, yard games, as well as more flexibility to the soccer field layouts to allow more use of the soccer fields throughout the day, including lighting.

Funding for the project will come from the City’s fee-in-lieu of land dedication fund, which is a fund developers pay into when they decide not to include park land in their residential developments. That fund currently has just over $800,000, said Katie Amsler, the director of community engagement and communications for the City of Liberty Hill.

"We want to use $750,000 of that, which would be our match to a $750,000 grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife,” she said.

While the grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife isn’t guaranteed, Amsler said the City will be applying for it with the help of Angela Sifuentes, community development grant manager for Langford Community Management Services, the firm the City has hired for grant writing services.

“It’s a very competitive application, so we want the highest score possible so the probability of us receiving the grant is higher,” Sifuentes said, adding that the first phase of the project includes many of the features Texas Parks and Wildlife is looking for from grant applicants.

“This first phase helps our case for this initial grant because it checks a lot of boxes with what the grant is asking for,” Powers added.

The City will be applying for the grant right away, and Sifuentes said the grant will be awarded in spring 2024. It can be applied for annually by the City to continue to fund future phases of the project.

“If we get the grant, that’s $1.5 million for us to work with for the first phase,” Amsler said. “We are also expecting a $500,000 check from Core Spaces (a new multi-family residential community) soon, as well as more development money as projects are approved.”

City Planner Jerry Millard said for now, no other development projects have been approved that include fee-in-lieu of land dedications besides the Core Spaces project, but there are several in the works. Core Spaces, located at Orchard Ridge Parkway and Highway 29 on the north side of County Road 266, is projected to include 144 multifamily townhomes and 374 single family rental homes.

The City has already spent $48,000 on the City Park master plan, which was the fee paid to Kimley-Horn to design the plan.

The fulfillment of every aspect of the plan could cost the City upwards of $20 million, but Amsler said nothing is set in stone.

“The phases can be tweaked and moved around,” she said. “All of this is fluid, and we can make modifications as we go depending on available funding as well as community wants and needs.”