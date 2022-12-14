Earlier this month, Liberty Hill High School robotics team – or the “Bionic Panthers,” as they're known – competed at the UIL state championships in Frisco, securing a top-20 result.

The competition was the “Best Division,” which included not only the building and performance of a robot, but also a marketing presentation each team is scored on.

Upon the conclusion of the marketing portion of the contest, the teams hit the track where their machines were put through the paces of a series of tasks that must be completed, such as picking up objects and placing them in a bin, for example, with a driver at the controls and a spotter providing strategic advice along the way.

According to junior Madelena Flores, what she and her teammates do is serious business – especially when it's time to compete.

“Robotics isn't a social club,” she said. “But, there's a place for everybody.”

During the competition, the team was tasked with designing and building a robot from a kit that was provided for them – one that could then build and control a field robot in the game field.

Engineering instructor and lead robotics mentor Dan Paschal said the students in his program are some of the best and brightest Liberty Hill has to offer.

“The majority of them are in GT and many are also in the band,” he said. “They're just our better students and ones that are interested in engineering.”

Paschal said there is a big misconception concerning robotics among those not in the know of what his students really do.

“People think we just play with toys,” he said. “But, our kids are coming in here after school and getting more done in a couple hours than most people do all day.”

In all, 31 students perform in a variety of roles including a build team, a programming team and a number of sub-teams responsible for various aspects of the production process.

As the robotics team is an extracurricular activity, the members gather after hours like an athletic team or any other organization in honing their skills away from the spotlight until the next competition.

Computer-aided drafting is used to design parts that can be manufactured and put to use in the workshop adjacent to the classroom where Paschal teaches his engineering students.

However, when it's time to overcome problems or issues that arise during the design and production process, it's up to the team members to arrive at a solution, he said.

“I tell them to go find their own answers,” said Paschal. “Over time, they get really good at problem-solving.”

While at the state competition, the teams compete in a raucous atmosphere more akin to a basketball game than an academic event, which requires high levels of concentration, said junior Ryan Moore.

“When I'm driving, I'm just in my own world,” he said. “It's just me and my spotter relaying information to me.”

Sophomore Taylor Oliphint had a different approach to block out the chaos.

“I went and sat under a table and put my headphones on,” she said. “It was really fulfilling to see everything come together for us.”

Liberty Hill was given the Texas Instruments Engineering Drawings Award in addition to its team result.

In order to qualify for the state competition, the Bionic Panthers secured a third-place result at the Capital BEST (Boosting Engineering Science and Technology) event at Hutto High School in October.

Members of the 2022 Liberty Hill High School robotics team include Tres Andrews, Adam Blanton, James Blanton, Patrick Burk, Carson Cearley, Dylan Couch, Andrew Cucinotta, Brailyn Damron, Hudson Dufour, Sofia Fernandez, Madelena Flores, Caleb Griffith, Anderson Hall, Leo Hazembuller, Lyla K. Ishler Morales, Caylin Kosnik, Cole Labay, Ryan Levee, Stephen Martin, Bren Masiakowski, Sean McKeon, Haylee Minton, Preston Moore, Ryan Moore, Michael Mutchler, Taylor Oliphint, Sophia Ortiz, Keyan Reza, George Spivey, Georgia Tice and Jonathan Van Antwerp.

The robotics season is divided into fall and spring semester competitions and next up for the Bionic Panthers is the First Robotics competition, in which the actual robot is stressed much more without the marketing process.

“Liberty Hill should be proud of these students,” said Paschal. “All of the support we received provided opportunities for them to be successful.”