FOOD & BEVERAGE

Chili’s

SE Corner of Ronald Reagan Blvd. & State Hwy. 29

Chili’s restaurant is the latest eating establishment announced for the Liberty Hill area. The restaurant, which is slated to go on the “southeast corner of Ronald Reagan and State Highway 29,” is estimated to go under construction in September 2023 and be completed by September 2024. The restaurant will be 5,100 square feet.

The Daily Blend

13740 State Hwy. 29

The Daily Blend will be opening in the former location of Liberty Hill Donuts. Owned by the Melchor family, who also own Texas Taco Kitchen, the new restaurant will offer smoothies and other healthy dishes.

OTHER NOTABLE PROJECTS

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 19388 Ronald Reagan Blvd.

19388 Ronald Reagan Blvd. Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, 13740 State Hwy. 29

RETAIL

Liberty Hill Veterinary Wellness Pet Boutique

13575 State Hwy. 29

A new pet boutique is open inside Liberty Hill Veterinary Wellness. Customers can shop for a wide variety of products for their pets, including toys, treats, beds, leashes and more.

Felted Crown Hat Bar

2921 RR 1869

Felted Crown Hat Bar, a custom hat bar for men, women and children will be opening up inside Radiant Salon after the building’s addition is complete. The estimated date of completion is August 2023.

OTHER NOTABLE PROJECTS

Bertram Liquor Store, 222 State Hwy. 29, Bertram

SERVICES

Sport Clips

19388 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd.

National brand Sport Clips, which specializes in men’s haircuts, is opening a location at Bar W Marketplace near H-E-B. The project is expected to be complete by September.

Freedom Rainwater

Mobile, Liberty Hill

Freedom Rainwater Collection Systems sells and installs rainwater collection systems for homes, barns, businesses and more. They do everything from the initial visit to the final installation of the system, offering their customers a way to have a clean, reliable water source for their property.

TWO22 DIY Creative Studio

12780 State Hwy. 29

TWO22 DIY Creative Studio is opening inside the former location of Flock Fitness. The creative studio will offer locals a wide variety of DIY classes, like stovetop covers, porch signs and more.

The Tabby Tamer

Mobile, Liberty Hill

Liberty Hill resident Christy Kraft recently opened a cat sitting service in the Liberty Hill area called The Tabby Tamer. Kraft is a certified cat behavioral specialist and former veterinary technician.

OTHER NOTABLE PROJECTS

Ronald Reagan Storage, 503 Ivory Cove

503 Ivory Cove Ewing Irrigation , 91 Private Road 905

, 91 Private Road 905 Spencer-Pierce Architecture + Interiors, Inc. , 15050 State Hwy. 29

, 15050 State Hwy. 29 True Test , 1735 US Hwy. 183

, 1735 US Hwy. 183 Valero Convenience Store , 6830 State Hwy. 29

, 6830 State Hwy. 29 Lash Out Loud VIP, 14001 State Hwy. 29 (inside Powder Room Blow Dry Bar)

ON THE MOVE

River Ranch Inn

1030 CR 279

Grady and Amber Daniel, owners of River Ranch Inn, recently broke ground on a swimming pool for the grounds at River Ranch Inn. Future guests will be able to swim in the pool during their stay at the inn.

Perky Beans Coffee & Café

2080 US Hwy. 183, Leander

Perky Beans Coffee & Café recently extended its hours in the coffee shop and café to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Additionally, a bar is being installed inside the café, which will allow Perky Beans to offer an expanded beer and wine menu. Batched cocktails and spiked coffee drinks will also be added to the menu.

SheriShop Thrift Store

1201 Main Street, Liberty Hill

SheriShop Thrift Store closed its doors in Liberty Hill in May. Another location of SheriShop is still open in Lampasas.

The Blue Door Gift Store & Boutique

14365 State Hwy. 29

The Blue Door Gift Store & Boutique recently announced a new service it will be offering: free bra fitting for customers.

Munch Munch Waffles & More

9073 State Hwy. 29

Munch Munch Waffles & More recently announced it has extended its hours Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Along with the extended hours, the restaurant is also serving a new dinner menu.

The Indigo Salon

1013 Main Street

The Indigo Salon, owned by Jaime Amezquita, recently celebrated its sixth year anniversary in Liberty Hill.

Classic Bank

12251 State Hwy. 29

John D. Minor was recently appointed as CEO and chairman of the board for Classic Bank. Previously, Minor served as the president and chief lending officer for Classic Bank. Minor is a third-generation banker with over 30 years of banking experience in Central Texas and holds a B.B.A. in Finance from Baylor University.