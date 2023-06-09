In just over a month, 16 Liberty Hill High School students will load into two vans to travel 181 miles to Dallas for one of the largest student-led conventions in the nation.

There, they will meet over 15,000 students wearing the same blue corduroy jackets, all members of one organization: the Texas Future Farmers of America (FFA) Association.

“Last year was so fun, and I can’t wait to talk to everyone at this year’s convention,” incoming sophomore Kelsey Sylvester said. The connection of the FFA members amongst each other is so strong, and it’s such a great experience to be a part of it all.”

The Texas FFA State Convention is just one of the many opportunities the FFA offers its students. FFA members can participate in numerous Leadership and Career Development Events, called LDEs and CDEs, as well as showing livestock and ag mechanics. The organization’s mission is to “make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.”

“FFA has so much to offer everyone,” incoming sophomore Bryson Wood said. “It teaches leadership and can prepare anyone for the future they dream of. It’s a community, a multitude of opportunities and possibilities, but most of all, FFA is a family that pushes you to be your very best.”

The National FFA Organization was established in 1928, and the Liberty Hill FFA chapter earned its charter in 1940. Ag advisor Kaitlyn Janecka will start her third year as advisor this fall. She said the Liberty Hill FFA had 150 members her first year of teaching. Now, the FFA has 530 members.

“We’ve gotten more kids active, whether that be teams or showing, or just going to different types of conventions or conferences with us,” Janecka said. “We’re seeing the number of participants go up, especially on the team side of things. We have more kids than we have teams right now.”

Liberty Hill FFA offers many LDE teams, including public relations, agricultural advocacy, ag issues forum and skills demonstration, which help students develop their public speaking skills. Last fall, 2023 graduate Allie Friemel advanced to the state contest for the job interview LDE team.

“The night before state, I was super excited and was ready to do great,” Friemel said. “I was nervous but felt like I could honestly win. All I could think was I just made it to state for a speaking contest when I am a very shy person. All I could do was tell [my ag teacher] how proud I was of myself and that I was super glad she pushed me to do it.”

With over 25 career development events for students to choose from, the FFA helps develop specific knowledge to help students get a jump start in whatever field they may be interested in pursuing. During the most recent school year, Liberty Hill FFA sent four CDE teams to state, including ag sales, livestock judging, farm and business management and entomology.

“My favorite thing to participate in is definitely the entomology team because of the diversity and success of our school’s team,” Sylvester said. “I have so many great memories of the team. We’ve definitely become a family throughout our time.”

Along with team events, the FFA offers opportunities for students to learn about the livestock industry and allows them to raise their own project animals. Incoming junior Alyssa Ayers has found her place in FFA in the barn with her show swine.

“[Showing] teaches you about responsibility and hard work, and is all around fun,” Ayers said. “The thrill of seeing your project enter the ring is an adrenaline rushing thing that I wouldn’t trade for the world.”

The FFA motto is “learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live, living to serve.” With this, Liberty Hill FFA strives to participate in various community service projects to give back. For example, the Liberty Hill FFA has adopted a section of highway they are responsible for cleaning up.

“I like getting involved with the community and having a name for ourselves as a chapter,” said incoming sophomore Kaitlynn Sylvester, who will serve as vice president of the Liberty Hill FFA chapter for the 2023-2024 school year. “I think it’s a great way to reach out and build up our community and help them out, as well as return the favor.”

As the Liberty Hill FFA continues to grow its membership, it will open more opportunities for its members to learn and become active in the organization. Janecka said next year there will be six sections of principles of agriculture, which is the base class for any agricultural CTE pathway, with over 600 new freshmen coming to the high school.

“My ultimate goal for this program is just for everybody to be a part of everything,” Janecka said. “I want people to think of it as a total program where kids can be part of a team. They can show [or] they can be an officer. I want every kid to be a part of all aspects, not just one or the other.”