The City Council voted to appoint Paul Brandenburg as City Administrator for the City of Liberty Hill during their meeting April 6. Following the vote, Brandenburg was sworn into the position by Mayor Liz Branigan.
Brandenburg has more than 30 years of municipal government experience, including 12 years as the administrator for the City of Georgetown. Most recently, he served as project manager for the Brazos River Authority, where he was responsible for the pursuit of alternative sources of water for Central Texas. He has a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a bachelor’s degree from Ripon College.
“We went through an extensive process to hire Paul,” Council member Chris Pezold said. “There were 10 candidates, and he had three interviews. What stood out was what he did in Georgetown. We are blessed to have him on board.”
While working in Georgetown, Brandenburg supervised over 550 employees and a $230 million budget, while increasing the tax base from $2.2 billion to $5.2 billion.
As administrator for Liberty Hill, Brandenburg’s role will include supervising and coordinating all operations for the City; directing and managing the development and implementation of City goals and objectives; and providing leadership to City staff and working closely with the Mayor and Council.
“I believe Paul has the experience to lead us through the [growth] challenges we will face and are currently facing,” Council member Angela Jones said. “He has the leadership quality to help us become and move us into a thriving city. He has a passion for public service that I think our whole community is going to feel.”
Brandenburg briefly spoke after being sworn in, and said he is looking forward to working closely with the Council and staff to build trust and foster teamwork, adding that transparency is also important to him.
A meet-and-greet event will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on April 20 behind the Stubblefield Visitors Center for the community to meet Brandenburg.