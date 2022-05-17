Following the departure of former city administrator Lacie Hale, the City of Liberty Hill immediately began searching for a replacement for the position.
Paul Brandenburg stood out among the 10 candidates who applied because of his 12 years as the administrator for the City of Georgetown, where he supervised over 550 employees and a $230 million budget, while increasing the tax base from $2.2 billion to $5.2 billion.
The Council unanimously approved the employment of Brandenburg at their April 6 meeting, and he officially began his role with the City on May 2.
According to his employment contract, which The Independent obtained through the Texas Public Information Act, Brandenburg agreed to an annual salary of $180,000 under a three-year contract, which began May 2.
After that three-year term, the contract can be extended for an additional year, unless either party notifies the other in writing at least 90 days before the three-year anniversary.
