Liberty Hill Mayor Liz Branigan was re-elected Saturday in a landslide vote over challenger Che Lankford, collecting 71 percent of the vote.

In complete but unofficial returns, Branigan received 174 votes over Lankford's 71 votes (28.9 percent).

“I want to thank the community for their confidence,” Branigan told The Independent Saturday night. “It’s an exciting time for the City."

Branigan added that her goal is to continue the path that she started when she was first elected in 2020.

Also elected to the Council Saturday was William Crossland, who defeated Kathy Canady in Place 2, and Amanda Young who won an open seat in Place 4.

“Amanda [Young] and Will [Crossland] also won, and I am excited to expand on the work we’ve done with our new council members,” Branigan said. “We have the perfect team now and will be able to move forward starting immediately.”

In Place 2, Canady was ousted by newcomer Crossland. Crossland received 58.2 percent of the vote at 138, while Canady received 41.7 percent of the vote at 99.

In Place 4, the race between Young and Carrie Van Meeteren was a bit closer, with Meeteren collecting 43.9 percent of the vote at 102, and Young collecting 56 percent of the vote at 130 votes.

In a four-way contested race for LHISD Trustee Place 6, incumbent Kristi Hargrove was re-elected with 58 percent of the vote or 832 votes. Janice Brooker received 17 percent or 244 votes. Antonio Canas received 208 votes (14.5 percent); and Jim Dillon received 149 votes or 10.4 percent.

Proposition A received a majority “yes” vote at 78 percent with 192 votes, which means the municipal sales and use tax of 0.25 percent will continue to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. Twenty-two percent, or 54 voters, were against the proposition.

Outgoing council members Canady and Tony DeYoung will be honored at an upcoming Council meeting. The newly-elected council members and mayor will be sworn into office on May 18, Branigan said.