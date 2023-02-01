Not since the historic ice storm of February 2021 has Liberty Hill and the surrounding area seen the kind of winter weather that has gripped Central Texas for the past 48 hours – a brutal, deep freeze that will continue until temperatures begin to climb above freezing on Thursday afternoon.

As a result, Liberty Hill Independent School District schools have been closed since Tuesday with an announcement this afternoon the closure will continue through Thursday.

According to Superintendent Steve Snell, this latest round of frigid conditions – while not nearly as extreme as two years ago – has still wreaked havoc upon the district's operations.

“Even though there isn't as much ice this time, I think it's had just about as big an impact on us,” said Snell. “We've had to circle our wagons with our team.”

Despite the fact temperatures are forecast to begin rising on Thursday, Snell said the decision to extend the district's closure for another 24 hours was a two-fold decision.

“First, it needs to be safe to travel,” he said. “But, on top of that, it was the logistics of getting our buses de-iced in time to be able to use tomorrow. We probably wouldn't have been able to get our transportation crews to work until 6 a.m. to begin the process and right now, we have a half-inch of ice built up on our bus windshields. Initially, we wanted to see if we could have a half-day of school on Thursday, but that proved problematic logistically.”

For now, though, there are no plans to make up the lost classroom time, said Snell.

“A couple years ago, the state went to minutes to fulfill our obligations instead of days,” he said. “So, we have some flexibility on that.”

Snell added another factor in extending the closure was making sure district staff and their families were properly taken care of.

“We have staff that live in other surrounding districts that are also closed,” he said. “So, then it's a question of people having their own kids home when day cares are also closed.”

Luckily, campuses haven't suffered any damage due to the weather, said Snell.

“Last time we had cold weather, we had a fire sprinkler burst at Santa Rita Middle School, but nothing so far this time,” he said. “We have excellent maintenance crews that that are always ready with de-icer and sand.”

Clear roads

As of press time Wednesday evening, there have been no weather-related wrecks within Liberty Hill city limits, with a healthy, helping hand from the Texas Department of Transportation, said Liberty Hill Police Department Chief Royce Graeter.

“They've been out there spreading sand on the main roads like Highways 29 and 1869 and will continue to do so,” he said. “During this particular weather event, we've had zero motor-vehicle crashes.”

Graeter said the LHPD is advising drivers to stay off the roads, but if it's absolutely necessary to travel, an abundance of caution is the order of the day – especially due to the tricky nature of ice-covered surfaces.

“Drivers just need to watch their speed and leave plenty of room to stop,” he said. “Sometimes, it can look like there's no ice when there is – it's hard to know for sure.”

City keeping vigilant

The City of Liberty Hill has had no major issues in dealing with the weather, but remains ready in case the situation worsens, said Director of Community Engagement and Communications Katie Amsler.

“So far, it's been calm – we haven't had any issues,” she said. “We've only had our essential employees working.”

Amsler said lessons learned from the winter of 2021 have allowed the city to be well-prepared now and in the future.

“We've added generators to well sights, so water can keep pumping in case of power outages,” she said. “In addition, we purchased small portable generators, tents, kerosene heaters and portable fuel tanks.”

To this point – due to a lack of power outages – the city hasn't had to set up any warming stations, but a plan is place should the need arise, said Amsler.

“For that to happen we would need people to be without power,” she said. “We currently have a sight on stand-by if necessary.”

According to the Pedernales Electric Cooperative website, there have only been 42 meters out of 2,380 in the 78642 zip code that have been affected by outages.

The National Weather Service will keep a winter storm watch for the area in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, with significant icing from one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch, making power outages more likely and travel on the roads hazardous.