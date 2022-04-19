Liberty Hill Independent School District's Board of Trustees met Monday and considered many important issues. However, perhaps the most compelling agenda item was that of attendance boundaries for the district as they continue to shift as Liberty Hill grows – and the constant threat of students being moved around from one campus to another as a result.

The area under the most scrutiny is that of the Bar W development, where the district's sixth elementary school is scheduled to open in fall 2023.

“At the end of the day, we need to find spots for our kids,” said Superintendent Steve Snell.

Snell added the rate at which new homes are being built has exceeded the original projections.

“It's very challenging,” he said. “We made a lot of decisions based on the numbers we had at the time, but the accelerated development is affecting those numbers.”

No final decision was made Monday regarding proposed boundaries.

Budget projections

As property values within the district skyrocket, so do the property taxes associated with them, which in turn has a direct and profound impact on the amount of state funding LHISD receives.

During a presentation to the Board by LHISD CFO Rosanna Guerrero, it was learned that the district will experience an increase of $18.8 million in property tax revenue to $57.1 million -- up from last year's figure of $38.3 million.

But, there is a price to be paid in the form of lost state funds as a result.

At issue is a funding formula administered by the Texas Education Agency known as “Recapture,” or “Robin Hood,” under which school districts receive funding based on “wealth per student.”

Districts with a lower WPS get more state funding, while those with a higher WPS don't receive as much.

Currently, LHISD is what is known as a “gap” district – meaning it pays little or no recapture and gets some state funding – as opposed to a Chapter 48 district that pays no recapture or a Chapter 49 district that does pay recapture, with the determining factor being wealth per student.

According to Guerrero, the district's top budget priorities are instructional needs, competitive salaries and pay increases, additional staff for increased student enrollment and fund balance.

Within the district's general operating budget, 85 percent of expenditures are projected to go toward salary and benefits with the remaining 15 percent going to campuses and departments.

Stadium scoreboard

Perhaps the most animated discussion of the evening was when the topic of conversation swung to the proposed new video scoreboard at Panther Stadium.

All the board members voiced support for the project, but the difference of opinion occurred as far as when the time was right to move forward on the $697,000 scoreboard.

Trustee Kathy Major said there is a distinct difference between two different sets of proposals.

“I think it all goes back to wants and needs,” she said. “If we were to go ahead with this, would we also be able to do everything else we need to make things equitable for all our kids throughout the district? I would love to have a new scoreboard, but it's a want. When I look at where we are right now with some tough decisions to make, I think about where else that money could go – there are equities the historically-older schools need that have been put on the back burner for some time.”

Board member Terry Smith put it much more succinctly.

“I'm all for it,” he said. “But, not now.”

However, Trustee Michael Ferguson wasn't quite as conservative in his estimate regarding the amount of good the money would do spread out over the entire district.

“Six-hundred and ninety-seven thousand dollars is a rounding error when you're talking about a budget our size,” he said. “It doesn't really go a long way.”

But, he also understood and acknowledged how it would appear to those on the outside looking in.

“It's all about perspective,” said Ferguson. “People want to know if we're putting money in the right places – I don't think there's a right or wrong answer.”

The Board was compelled to tie a proposed Career Technical Education course at the high school to the advent of the scoreboard, with students training on how to operate and maintain the device, with Ferguson voicing a desire to have the chicken before the egg.

“I think the CTE program should be established first,” he said. “So, I would vote no.”

In the end, there was no motion to vote one way or the other and the proposal was tabled for the time being.

Portable buildings

As the need for more classroom space increases, portable buildings are a temporary method to help ease overcrowding until new schools can open and current ones can expand.

With that in mind, the Board approved a plan to spend $400,212 on three separate portable buildings to be placed on campuses throughout the district, with each one divided into two classrooms.

Snell said the need for additional classroom space has quickly exceeded expectations.

“We thought we had a good plan,” he said. “But, then COVID hit and ever since more people have come pouring in. But, we continue to meet with our demographer quarterly and gather as much data as we can.”

Employee retention stipends

In order to address the issue of the district losing teachers to more lucrative opportunities elsewhere, a sum of $687,000 was approved to be used for retention stipends to be paid out May 19 to teachers and other district workers that have signed their respective contracts for next school year.

The district has hired 37 new employees, while accepting 22 resignations for next year.

Snell said Liberty Hill is feeling the effects of Austin's population growth in the form of how it affects potential new hires.

“We're all competing for the same pool of teachers,” he said. “So, in a smaller district like ours, we need to continue to offer an excellent environment for teachers that makes them feel rewarded and empowered. We want out teachers to be able to teach great lessons.”

New school

The Board also approved a Guaranteed Maximum Price for Elementary School No. 6, which will be located in the Bar W neighborhood, one that includes site work, utilities and electrical systems for $9.9 million, with the budget for the entire school set at $38 million.

Also approved was the Panther Stadium bleacher expansion, which will increase capacity to 8,580 at a cost of $580,000 and be ready by fall.

In closing, Snell said regardless of the many challenges the Board faces, the priority will always remain the same.

“We need to be good stewards of the money we have,” he said. “The needs of our students will always come first.”