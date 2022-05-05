As Liberty Hill continues to grow with more families moving into the area, so does the need for various services and veterinary care is certainly no exception.

Drs. Todd Murphy and Angela Wilson recognized the need for additional animal care, with the result being Liberty Hill Veterinary Health & Wellness, a 5,000-square-foot clinic currently in the construction phase located on Highway 29 just west of Loop 332 that is scheduled to open in the fall.

Murphy already owns and runs Sam Bass Veterinary Wellness in Round Rock, where Wilson practices and both are Liberty Hill residents with their respective families, so the move to expand to Liberty Hill was a natural one, said Wilson.

“We want to be able to serve the community and help all the people here,” she said. “It's close to home for both of us.”

Heartfelt care

According to Wilson, who will be the primary practitioner at the new location, caring for animals is something that has been a lifelong love affair.

“I grew up on a farm in Iowa, so I was always around animals,” said Wilson, an Iowa State University alum. “My dad was a pig farmer and when I was about seven or eight, he gave me a pen of runts and poor-doers to take care of because he saw how I was always concerned about the animals that weren't well. I've always had a heart for helping animals and have never wanted to see them suffer.”

However, as Wilson worked her way up the educational chain, she discovered a profound fact about the profession she was studying for, she said.

“As I matured and grew up, I realized veterinary care isn't just about the animals,” said Wilson. “It's just as much about the people that own the animals and love them.”

Well-rounded services

The clinic will offer a wide variety of services ranging from wellness, hospitalization and surgeries to boarding, grooming, retail items and training classes.

According to Murphy, being a well-rounded clinic that is capable of fulfilling clients' needs is one of his highest priorities.

“We want to be able to meet people where they need to be met as far as their pets are concerned,” said Murphy, a Texas A&M graduate with over 20 years of veterinary experience. “Every pet owner is different as far as how far they want to go – some want a quick fix, while others are more proactive – it's all about whatever the individual client needs.”

But, in order to do that, a vet must take the time to get to know clients and their lifestyles aside from their animals, he said.

“When you're able to create a relationship with someone, it makes all the difference,” said Murphy. “You learn about about their families and how much a pet means to them.”

Local connection

The Round Rock clinic was instrumental in helping Liberty Hill Girl Scout Jillian Hamrick in her training and donation of a K9 to the Liberty Hill Police Department – something Murphy said is a shining example of the kind of connection he hopes to establish with the new location.

“It was great supporting Jillian and her training,” he said. “We're currently working on getting more dogs for the police department. Anything we can get involved with to make the community better.”

New challenge

For Wilson, the new clinic represents her first venture into ownership after 22 years of practice and said the chance to partner up with Murphy was one too good to pass up.

“Opening a clinic is something that's very hard to do on your own,” said Wilson. “So, when the opportunity arose with someone I've been friends with for 20 years, the time was right.”

Wilson said she realizes the added pressure that will come with having her name on the door in an ownership capacity.

“I know it's going to take a lot of hard work and long hours to get everything how we want it to be,” she said. “But, I'm excited to be able to do it.”