Farm to Fork suddenly closed its doors earlier this month, leaving many of the restaurant’s regulars scratching their heads and asking “Why?”

Farm to Fork’s original location was in Leander, but owner and chef Amy Schaffner moved the restaurant to the twice-as-big Liberty Hill location in mid-2021. Just eight months after opening, the restaurant closed. Schaffner wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page on March 3 that Farm to Fork would be closing, effective immediately.

Her statement said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close our Liberty Hill location, the hospitality industry has been hit hard in the last 2 years and with the rising cost of ingredients and packaging its made it even more difficult to do daily business. We did not come by this decision litely. We have the most amazing staff and customer base out there. The past 7 years have been so amazing. Frank [Riha], Jim [Schaffner] and I as well as the staff want to thank every one for thier support and love over the years.”{sic}

Later that same evening, Schaffner posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page once again, thanking the local community for their support.

She wrote: “I’m beyond humbled by the out pouring from the community. My heart is sad this has been my life, but thank y’all for all the kind words of support it means the world to me, my family and my staff we are grateful and blessed to have been apart of something bigger than our selfs for a while in once thriving industry that has turned into something I no longer recognize.”{sic}

Anderson Price, president at Hawkins Family Partners and owner of the building, told a slightly different story this week as to why the restaurant closed. He said the restaurant was very behind on monthly rent. He added that not only did he pay for the building to be remodeled, but he also supplied all new kitchen equipment, and didn’t require the Schaffners to pay a deposit before moving into the space.

“They eventually paid the deposit and about a month and half of rent after being open for two months,” he said. “But they were always behind with the rent and it was ultimately a big disaster for us. It was always busy there and we thought they were doing well, but I guess they weren’t. They closed and moved out without even telling us.”

The Independent reached out to Shaffner several times for more information on the future of Farm to Fork and why the restaurant closed its doors in Liberty Hill, but no response was received.

Price said he doesn’t know what the Schaffners plan to do next, or if they will reopen elsewhere.

“They have told me a lot of things they planned on doing, but none of them have happened,” he said. “I don’t know anything about what they are actually going to do.”

On the restaurant’s Facebook page, Schaffner wrote on March 6 that “we are going to take a small break but we will be back soon … we have exciting things in the works [sic]” and later on March 11 posted “Big news coming soon!!!!!!” Schaffner has not made a post on the page since then, and Farm to Fork’s website no longer exists.

Price added that another issue with the restaurant was the septic system because the entire time Farm to Fork was open, it was never pumped, which caused issues in its efficacy.

“They ignored it until it became a problem,” he said. “They never told us about it.”

Because of this, Price said he has applied with the City of Liberty Hill to connect to the City’s wastewater system, which he believes will be necessary in order to land a new tenant for the space.

“The good news is we’ve had five restaurants approach us, and we’ve got three that are quite serious,” he said. “Two have signed letters of intent, and the third might put in an LOI. The City will drive the decision to a large extent, because all these restaurants want to know when they can be connected to the City’s sewer system. We could pump the septic tank every 10 to 14 days, but it is costly and that would be worst-case scenario.”

The three restaurants interested in the space include a beer garden and German-style restaurant, a Mediterranean restaurant, and another Mediterranean restaurant/meat market. Price said ultimately, he feels positive about the future of the building, and hopes to have a lease signed with one of the restaurants within the next month.

“We’ve got a lot of really good options,” Price said. “One of them already has multiple restaurants in Austin, and all of them live in Liberty Hill or Georgetown, so they are local. We are excited.”