Is bullying a problem in the Liberty Hill Independent School District? If you ask City Council member Will Crossland and his wife, Amanda Crossland, that answer will be a definite yes. The Crosslands lost their son, Jaycee, a 15-year-old sophomore at Liberty Hill High School, to suicide in October after learning he had been bullied by his peers for coming out as gay just a couple of weeks prior.

Since his death, the Crosslands, particularly Amanda, have been advocating for ways to improve how students are treating each other across all campuses. She has created an online group called Jaycee’s Hope, which she plans on turning into a nonprofit organization, and has used that platform, among other social medias, to gather stories from parents and students within the district who have their own bullies.

Amanda Crossland said going through this process has opened her eyes to the issues of bullying that kids are being subjected to in and out of school, and through her new organization and by meeting with LHISD officials, she hopes to spark some real change, including how these cases are handled by administrators.

Bullying in LHISD

While the district does have a student code of conduct with an extensive section on bullying, some parents feel like the protocol isn’t being followed as it should be.

Kristie Rickard moved her family to Liberty Hill after hearing about the wonderful culture and community the school district provided, but said once her daughter, Simone Burns, started at Liberty Hill Middle School, her perspective on the community changed.

“Other kids spread rumors about my daughter, they told her she was fat and ugly, and even told her to kill herself,” Rickard said. “They would make fun of her in passing and call her a whore and a slut. I was at the school almost daily telling administration she was being harassed.”

Rickard said she doesn’t feel like officials did as much as they could, even though she reported what was going on.

“I have never received an answer from the district as to what they were going to do to resolve the issue or make it better,” she said. “We just kept hearing ‘kill them with kindness, be patient, things will change.’ Are you kidding me? They were basically telling my daughter this was acceptable behavior.”

Rickard said this year, she transferred her daughter to a school in Leander Independent School District because LHISD wouldn’t do anything to help her feel safe.

“She missed 173 days of school in one school year last year in sixth grade,” Rickard said. “We got no resolution, and my daughter begged me to move her to a new school.”

Rickard said she has contacted the TEA as well as the Texas State Board of Education to file a formal complaint. She is also planning on hiring an attorney to help her navigate through the concerns she has about her daughter’s treatment within LHISD.

Another Liberty Hill parent, April Neves, said her sixth-grade son, who she wants to remain anonymous, has also been bullied.

“He got punched on the bus, had an issue in gym class where some girls were picking on him and hitting him, and one kid even ‘pantsed’ him in the locker room,” Neves said. “Those things have been figured out and handled by the district, but he now has another bully that we are currently in the process of pressing charges against.”

Neves said the student is known for poking his finger into other students’ behinds without them knowing, as well as making “humping” motions on their legs.

“We signed a paper that says that boy can’t even make eye contact with my son, but we are pressing charges for my son and for the kids that can’t speak up and are scared,” Neves said. “If we don’t do something now and this kid doesn’t learn from this now, I don’t want to think what will happen in high school.”

Neves’ daughter, Teagin Neves, is a freshman at LHHS who plays basketball and is a part of the FFA. She has been attending LHISD schools since fifth grade, and said she has seen multiple incidents of bullying.

“I have been personally involved in this bullying and while my bullying was not super severe, I did have feelings of not wanting to go to school because of it,” she said. “It is sad for me to say that throughout the almost six years that I have been attending Liberty Hill that no one has stepped up to the extreme bullying issues within the district. I believe that in the high school alone there are over 100 kids being bullied because of the way they look or the way that they dress.”

Teagin Neves added that cyberbullying has gotten out of hand, because some of the accounts that are used for bullying are untraceable.

“I want to speak up against the issue,” she said. “Most kids are scared to speak up against the issues because they will be made fun of or called a ‘snitch,’ but I am fine with being the ‘snitch’ because this is a severe issue in this school district and it needs to be stopped immediately.”

How does the district respond?

Superintendent Steve Snell said bullying within LHISD “is not tolerated.”

“The challenge with bullying is that when a kid gets bullied they might not report it to anybody at school or home,” Snell said. “In the past, bullying would occur at school but students always had a place that was safe, like home or church. Now bullying happens in so many forms. With cell phones and social media kids can’t escape from it. It comes to them 24 hours a day. None of it is good or what we want in schools.”

Snell added that across the district, teachers and staff are actively working with students to be nice to each other and build each other up.

“I think our schools do a good job of offering things to help kids connect,” he said. “The last couple of years with COVID created more isolation, and I think our teachers do a good job supporting the kids through that.”

Snell said every bullying case is treated differently. Bullying and harassment consequences are listed in the student code of conduct and parent/student handbook, which can be accessed by anyone on the LHISD website.

“There is an official bullying report we do, and then we have district protocols in place that we go through at the campus level,” Snell said. “We contact the kids involved and their parents. There are two parts to it. If you are bullying someone, there are consequences, but there’s also an education piece so that you can understand the behavior you are engaged in is not appropriate.”

Jamie Richardson, the counseling coordinator for LHISD, said if a school counselor becomes aware of a bullying situation, the assistant principal is notified to take care of the issue on the disciplinary end, while on the counseling end, the goal is to provide students with support.

“In many cases we aren’t just providing support to the student who is being bullied, but we also reach out to the student who is doing the bullying because there is usually something going on there, too,” she said. “We want to help them get to a place where they understand bullying is not a wise decision and understand why they are lashing out in such a way.”

LHISD Trustee Kathy Major said the school board’s role is to provide support to what district officials are doing, while also addressing it for the serious issue that it is.

“The board and the school district at large are keen on reducing bullying to the maximum extent, and as a board we are ready to help oversee proactive plans moving forward, and be in support of the district and what they need to make those plans happen.”

How has bullying changed?

Major, a retired Liberty Hill principal, said bullying has been around as long as people have been socially involved, which means it’s not a problem that can be solved overnight. Add to that the extra layer of social media that’s a big part of students’ lives now, and it makes bullying that much easier.

“Social media is a platform for bullies because they can say anything they want and there’s not really an accountability for it,” Major said. “It’s so immediate it gets to people right away. Just about anybody at any age can use social media to gain some sport of power, which is where bullying is centered.”

Snell said it’s hard to say if bullying has gotten worse in the district over the four years he’s been superintendent, but what he can say is that the amount of bullying cases are very underreported. But why don’t students report when they’re bullied? Snell said when he talks to them personally, they say they just don’t want any drama.

“If we are truly going to have a culture of no tolerance then it has to be reported,” he said. “Kids are savvy and a lot of times this doesn’t happen in front of adults, which is why it’s so critical to report it. Call or email the administration or a teacher, and we will act on it.”

Richardson has worked at four different school districts in the counseling arena but has only been part of LHISD since August 2021. She said she can’t answer whether or not there is a bullying problem in LHISD, but she said she has not heard from her counselors that they are seeing a disproportionate amount of bullying so far this year compared to last school year.

“What I can say is that the introduction of social media has increased the access to bullying,” she said. “We can have filters on their campus devices, but we can’t control what students are doing on their personal devices outside of school.”

Are changes being made?

Since joining the staff at LHISD, Richardson and the campus counselors have standardized the practice of offering guidance lessons in prevention.

“It had been happening previous to that, but it was happening more loosely,” she said. “Now we make it a point to make it a part of our guidance lessons from kindergarten through 12th grade.”

Richardson has worked in counseling for over 20 years. She said bullying can start as early as third grade, which is when things like name calling begin, and it can last through high school.

“Bullying is taken very seriously by counselors,” Richardson said. “Our goal is that every student feels a sense of belonging and safety at school, and if they don’t feel that way, we really want them to come talk to us so they can get the support they need.”

Bryon Ellison, Liberty Hill High School principal, said the biggest thing students can do is if they see something, they need to say something. He said school administrators can’t get involved if they don’t know what is going on. He believes his staff is very proactive when it comes to investigating claims of bullying, as well as harassment and mistreatment.

“If there are things happening off campus that create problems on campus, we will address the problems we see on campus,” Snell added. “If a kid has an outcry to us as well, we can address that as well if there are things going on outside of school.”

Snell added that the current push for the district is to incorporate student-led anti-bullying campaigns.

“We feel when students lead, they can make a positive impact,” he said. “It can be impactful if we have anti-bullying campaigns that are student led. Every campus is going to do that through their student council and honor society, and some are farther ahead than others. We want to make sure that we sustain a culture where all kids are welcome and treated fairly and don’t have to worry about a bully situation.”

Major said if bullying issues within the school district are going to be solved, then the students themselves need to be involved in solving them.

“The board has to take a role of support in this, but if historical attitudes are going to change and we are going to fight against bullying in our schools and community, then we have to allow the students to take the lead.”

Major added that bullying is a worldwide conversation, and it should be, but each case of bullying should be treated individually.

“The most important thing we can do is get an idea from the kids on how we can change this idea that you can’t report what’s happening because it’ll get worse,” she said. “That’s not true. We have to let our older kids take a lead in this, because the little kids watch our big kids. If they have high standards and accountability, the little kids will, too. And the parents and community also have to be involved.”

Major, who has worked in education her entire career, said when she used to be a principal in LHISD, a lot of times parents and students would wait until nearly the end of the school year to report an ongoing bullying situation.

“I would ask them why they waited until the end of the year to tell me, and they would say they didn’t want to make it worse or just thought it would go away, but if you report it, it doesn’t make it worse. It brings it to light. Bullying doesn’t happen in front of teachers most of the time, so we have to all work together if we’re going to combat it.”

Major added that there’s not a teacher she’s worked with in all her years that hasn’t been keen on keeping bullying at a minimum.

Snell said there’s no magic way to put a stop to bullying, but it’s instead a multi-tiered approach.

“Every case is different and there are different layers of consequences depending on the severity and amount of bullying,” he said. “Those consequences are lined out in our code of conduct. And I wish I could tell you consequences would be 100 percent effective, but they aren’t always.”

The LHISD Student Code of Conduct and Parent/Student Handbook can be accessed here: Student Handbooks / Student Handbooks (txed.net)

The anonymous tip line for bullying incidents can be found here: Anonymous Tips / Anonymous Tips (schoolwires.net)