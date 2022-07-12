When a client walks through the door of Lucid Tattoo, escaping the vehicles speeding past on Highway 29, the noise is sealed out and the first thing they see is a colorful mural depicting a desert sunset. It's the first step in transporting them to a peaceful place much safer than the hustle and bustle outside.
“I want people to feel comfortable here,” said owner Kelly Ellett. “Like they're in a second home.”
Indeed, the surroundings of the studio certainly rivals those of many living rooms, complete with a custom-made wooden couch imported from Thailand and a plethora of art and photography hanging on the walls.
Of course, the centerpiece of the entire ensemble is the black leather recliner located behind the partition that just happens to be where Ellett does her best work as Liberty Hill's first-ever and only tattoo artist – a $1,300 chair designed specifically for the administering of ink – and one that has the capability for both artist and client to spend the hours necessary to comfortably collaborate.
But, this is neither a furniture boutique nor a museum.
It's a place for people to transform various parts of their bodies into a canvas Ellett is more than happy to paint pictures on.
“I think I've just always had natural artistic ability,” said Ellett, a Burnet High School graduate. “I've always loved to be able to express myself through art.”
Striking out on her own
Ellett has been at her current location for two years after first working at an establishment in Marble Falls for five years where she apprenticed under experienced artists until she was confident enough in her abilities to strike out on her own – a process that proved to be rather lengthy at times, she said.
“I remember days when I first started when all I would do was sit and watch other artists trying to learn every little thing I could,” said Ellett. “Sometimes, it would be 12, 14 or 16 hours.
Finally, she was ready to no longer simply observe, but to stain skin herself.
“The first guy let me practice on him – it was a small smiley face,” said Ellett, as she formed a circle the size of a quarter with her index finger and thumb. “Try having to make a perfect circle your first time.”
But, it wasn't only a matter of her artistic levels rising to the level they needed to be – she also felt the time to start her own business was right, along with an opportunity that was ripe for the picking and too good to pass up, she said.
“I live in Stonewall Ranch and at the time, the nearest studio was in Georgetown,” said Ellett. “So, instead of driving all the way into the city, I decided to open my own little shop here – it was always my goal – it was just a matter of finding the right timing.”
However, sometimes the right opportunity might come along at the wrong time, at which point one should still be ready to grasp it before it passes by, she said.
“The secret to doing something is to not hesitate – to jump right on something when you have a chance,” said Ellett. “I was a single mom with three kids and fear is a great motivator for success.”
Establishing relationships
Finding a tattoo artist is akin to discovering a hair stylist or a doctor – in other words, when you find a good one, you keep going back.
However, in order to establish the kind of chemistry that attracts clients back time and again is an organic process that must take place through sessions that often include soul-searching in the form of words to go along with the symbolism of the images, said Ellett.
“I can be kind of a therapist at times,” she said. “Which is where the client-artist relationship comes into play. Sometimes people that get tattoos can be going through transition periods in their lives. I had a guy once who had just gone through a divorce and got a phoenix to represent rising back up from that situation – that can give a person confidence.”
Telling stories
According to Ellett, every tattoo has a story behind it – or at the very least surrounding it.
“I would say about 80 percent of the tattoos I do have some kind of meaning to the client,” said Ellett. “Even if they don't, there's usually a story about how or the conditions it was gotten under. Or sometimes, if there isn't a meaning going in, a person will somehow find meaning along the way.”
Ellett – who has “four or five” tattoos herself – features a detailed work of the Greek goddess Athena that stretches from her right shoulder to her elbow.
Before she commits to a creation, though, Ellett will first spend time collaborating with a client in order to establish a baseline for what is desired – but also to temper sometimes overexuberant ideas, she said.
“I tell them their skin is an organ that's always stretching and moving,” said Ellett. “For example, a woman might get pregnant and your body is going to change, so a tattoo will never look as good as it does in the beginning. So, I want to make sure people's expectations are realistic.”
One thing Ellett always advises against is putting names on people.
“Something like that might seem nice and sweet at the time, but it's not always practical,” she said. “I've found many times that's a last resort for people to try to stay togehter and usually within about four months or so, they break up anyway.”
In which case, laser removal or cover-ups are usually the order of the day.
But, one client had a more creative alternative to that problem, said Ellett.
“There was a guy that had a list of names going down his entire arm,” she said. “Each one other than the last was crossed out.”
However, despite her best efforts, sometimes the customer is always right – even if they might not be.
“One time, a male client wanted Foghorn Leghorn on his rear end,” said Ellett, of the gregarious Looney Tunes rooster. “I don't even know the story behind that one.”
Speaking of private parts, Ellett said one gender seems to be a bit more conducive to illustrations in a particular place.
“I've tattooed women's nipples before – they usually want flowers or something,” she said. “But, men are always more sensitive around that area.”
Even the name her business has an origin behind it, said Ellett.
“Before I opened, I had been going through some rough times in my life,” she said. “I was talking to a friend one day and said I felt like I had been in a fog that had finally lifted and she said the word 'lucid' to describe it and I said 'That's it.'”
Staying small
Currently, Ellett has only one chair in her establishment and plans on keeping it that way for awhile.
“I might add a second chair at some point and hire another artist,” she said. “But, I feel like some of the bigger shops that have a lot of chairs lose something. I want people to feel like they're having more of a custom experience and be able to devote the kind of time to each client they deserve when they're making a decision that's going to last forever.”
Make no mistake, it doesn't take long for a small studio to quickly build up a list of clientele once word gets out, though.
“Word of mouth is the best advertisement,” said Ellett. “After all, a person with one of my tattoos is like a walking five-star review.”
In fact, on some occasions, Ellett will find herself being the go-to inker for an entire clan of kin.
“I've had it where one person in a family will get a tattoo,” she said. “Others in their family will see it and they're coming to me, too.”
Stigmatized no longer
Although tattoo culture may still represent a stigmatized sector of society to some, Ellett said much of the stereotypical nature of the industry is slowly crumbling.
“There are always the rock-star-type people that have skulls or other rebellious things, but times as a whole are changing,” she said. “I've done tattoos on a 70-year-old woman – I think a lot of the stigma is going away as people realize it's a way to express themselves.”
Ellett added the male/female breakdown among her clients is about 50/50, with the average age in between 25-45.
Another stereotype is tattoo studios are only located in not-so-desirable parts of town.
“Some are, but a lot aren't,” said Ellett. “So, when you're looking for one, do your research online.”
When one is scouting for an artist to help tell stories on their skin, one way to find an ideal match is to comb through online profiles and websites.
“I tell people they should social-media stalk artists they're thinking about going to,” she said. “You can get a good feel for them and see examples of their work.”
While it may be true cowboys don't have tattoos, Ellett said that doesn't mean her home state can't be a canvas for the work of herself and other artists.
“Tattoos really aren't a Texas thing compared to some other places,” she said. “But, I feel like it can be and I want to make it one.”
More information can be found at lucidartandtattoo.com and on Instagram (kelly_tattoos_)