The clanking of wooden swords echos off the walls of the warehouse-like building as students are put through the paces under the intense stare of their teacher.
Although the weapons in the hands of these learners aren't forged from steel, they represent the same discipline and agility needed to one day wield blades of the genuine article.
Urban Defense Academy opened its doors in February 2021 in Liberty Hill after owners Brian and Gigi Simmons relocated their business from Nevada, following a two-year stint running a defense school in Panama.
The academy is a martial arts school with an additional focus on practical modern weaponry, which includes firearms training, but the emphasis remains on the ancient Japanese arts of hand-to-hand combat and the use of the sword and bo staff.
According to Brian Simmons, Liberty Hill was an ideal location to open up shop upon the couple's return from overseas.
“We had an opportunity to be in the best place in the United States,” said Simmons, originally a Los Angeles native. “Texas has a strong economy and a good gun culture – but most of all, Texans are all about freedom.”
Classes offered for adults include a pistol course consisting of three different phases, culminating in a comprehensive defensive handgun course, in addition to a variety of martial arts classes including sword and stick fighting.
For teens and younger children, classes include abduction prevention, along with traditional martial arts training, while a rape prevention workshop is also available.
Long journey
Simmons has 30 years of experience in martial arts after discovering a newfound passion back during his younger years, he said.
“I knew I needed some direction in my life,” said Simmons. “Martial arts was going to have that for me.”
However, it was more than just a hunch for Simmons – it was more of a calling, he said.
“A neighborhood friend of mine at the time had a son he was taking for lessons and he spoke very highly of it,” said Simmons, who was 25 at the time in 1991. “As soon as I walked into the place, I knew it was where I needed to be – almost like a little voice was telling me – it was a really spiritual experience.”
Ever since, Simmons has continued to study and learn his craft, in addition to passing his knowledge and wisdom on to others who now stand where he once did all those years ago.
Lesson in survival
Gigi Simmons first picked up and learned to use a handgun out of sheer necessity while still living in her native Reno, Nevada.
“I was getting out of an abusive situation,” she said, of a previous marriage. “I wanted a way to defend myself because it was always a matter of 'What next?' So, I needed to know how to use a gun and be able to defend my children.”
After successfully acquiring the initial knowledge she had sought out to provide herself and her children with the means to defend themselves with a firearm, Gigi then took the next step to gain a different type of deterrent – one employed without the use of bullets.
“I had to deal with physical altercations before, so I needed to understand them better,” she said. “Someone I new sent me to Brian to learn about the martial arts piece.”
At the time, Brian was running his school – Shin Gan Dojo – in Sparks, Nevada, which is how the two met – initially as student and teacher.
Ever since then in 2008, the Simmons have formed a dynamic partnership that now boasts a combined experience of nearly a half-century of self-defense instruction and one that has opened its doors in Liberty Hill.
Next generation
On this afternoon inside the confines of the Simmons' schoolhouse, a trio of teenagers stand on the padded floor wearing traditional black garb and holding training swords made of wood for their twice-weekly Japanese sword class – one that teaches the ancient art of Ken Jutsu, which originated in the days of when Samurai fought on the battlefields of feudal Japan centuries ago.
Commands of execution are shouted in Japanese as the students work their way through a progression of moves until the objective is met – submission of one's opponent.
Abby Atamkulov, 15, had experimented in martial arts before, but it was a completely different experience, she said.
“Before this, I had done Taekwondo, but I didn't have an idea in my mind what this would be like,” said Atamkulov. “Specifically, I would say the teaching styles are different.”
For Alyssa Hernandez, 14, the class provides a nice blend of education and spending time with peers.
“I've always liked swords and I like learning all the different techniques,” she said. “But, I also like the social aspect of it.”
Something as subtle as turning one's sword while parrying an opponent's blow so the blades don't become locked together is an aspect Atticus Hart, 14, can appreciate.
“I like more of the defensive moves,” he said. “Martial arts is something I've liked for a long time and I'm really having fun in this class.”
Brian said when instructing different age groups of his younger students, he always makes sure to convey his messages specifically customized for their ability to comprehend.
“You have to be able to give them an explanation they can understand based on their level of maturity,” he said. “For example, you wouldn't need to teach a younger kid to be able to strike an eye. But, for a 15-year-old girl who may be attacked, a finger in the eye might be a good idea.”
Always a student
Despite having achieved status as a “sensei” – or “teacher” – Simmons knows ultimately the learning is never complete.
“One of the most important things for people to realize is all of this takes time,” he said. “I've been at this for 30 years and I don't know everything.”
Finally, he offered some sage advice that was once passed down to him many years ago.
“I tell people it takes practice to get something right,” said Simmons. “It may take 1,000 times to perfect something, but 10,000 to refine it.”