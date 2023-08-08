As another school year approaches, the Liberty Hill Independent School District continues to stay in front of the local area’s growth curve by building new schools in addition to upgrading its current campuses.

The latest jewel in the educational crown is Bar W Elementary School, which opens this fall – increasing the number of schools across the district to nine – a nearly 100 percent increase from just four years ago when there were only five.

According to LHISD Chief Operations Officer Mark Willoughby, building a brand-new school from the ground up is a complicated process with many moving parts to bring the entire project to life.

“Opening a campus is always a massive undertaking when one considers all of the systems and procedures that need to be created and established in order for the campus to run smoothly on a day-to-day basis, but more importantly for the first day of school,” said Willoughby. “The first day of school sets the tone for the remainder of the year.”

Willoughby said those procedures all fall into one of four categories.

“The first category is safety and logistics within the building. The campus administration will have to determine how students will safely navigate the building from one area to another; to and from the cafeteria; to and from the playground; and to and from the serving lines, etc.,” he said. “In addition, we will need to identify the evacuation routes and paths for ingress and egress during emergency situations.”

Of course, getting students to school safely and efficiently and ensuring everything is in place upon their arrival is also paramount, he said.

“This is usually coordinated from the district level and includes the departments of transportation, maintenance, custodial, groundskeeping, food services and technology,” said Willoughby. “All of those services need to be coordinated and on point so that students safely arrive to school on time, enter into a safe and well-maintained learning environment, are fed, and finally returned home safely and in a timely manner.”

Making sure educators are set up for instructional success is next on the menu.

“Once the students are settled into the building, our teachers and staff need to have the necessary resources to deliver quality instruction,” he said. “Campus administrators, teachers and staff spend countless hours of time well before the first day of school in order to review data, plan lessons and collaborate about best practices for student success.”

Once everything and everyone is in place, keeping an open line to stakeholders is critical in maintaining awareness for all those involved.

“The last category to mention is communication,’ said Willoughby. “This is coordinated and delivered from both the campus and district levels. We want to be sure to keep our parents and community well-informed about our processes and procedures, events and upcoming events so all can share in our student growth and success.”

Always looking ahead

Willoughby added in order for LHISD to keep pace with the ever-fluid growth of the area, officials must remain vigilant in keeping themselves properly educated on the latest trends.

“A few of the biggest challenges to consider for a fast-growth district like Liberty Hill ISD are land acquisition and logistics, funding and time – it’s critical for us to have the most recent and accurate demographic data and development trends in order to plan for future school sites,” he said.

“Often, districts are reviewing 10-to-20-year projections to plan for and accommodate student growth. Obviously, in order to build schools, we need to have a funding source for capital improvements and facilities planning. We have been very fortunate and grateful for the community support with our previous bond initiatives.

"The success of our bond campaigns has allowed us to plan for - in a timely manner - the land acquisition, infrastructure, and designs of future buildings that are necessary in fast-growth districts.”

Maintaining equity

As brand-new, modern campuses open across the district, older schools such as Liberty Hill Elementary and Liberty Hill Middle School must be renovated in order to keep up with their younger counterparts – which can present obstacles all on their own, said Willoughby.

“The biggest challenge in equity type projects are the unforeseen conditions or the ‘known unknowns’ of a building or project site,” he said. “Every building has a history and whenever we make renovations or additions to a building there may be some ‘history’ that was not recorded or documented. The unforeseen conditions could potentially create various delays in the project timeline, an escalation in costs, or even hazardous conditions for contractors, engineers and workers.”

Educational synergy

in order for everything to come to proper fruition, the sum of all the parts must work in unison during the planning and construction process to ensure the educational machine runs smoothly, said Willoughby.

“First and foremost is safety and security. Our students, teachers, staff and parents need to know that teaching and learning will take place in the safest environment possible,’ he said. “Secondly, it’s imperative that we collaborate, design and construct buildings and deliver projects with the strictest attention to detail and that we hold our trade partners accountable for a standard of excellence so that we maintain the trust of our community – it is our responsibility to be good stewards of the district resources and taxpayer dollars.”