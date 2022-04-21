Voters residing in the city limits of Liberty Hill will choose between incumbent Kathy Canady and challenger William Crossland for Place 2 on the City Council.

Incumbent Kathy Canady

Incumbent Kathy Canady believes it’s not about what her vision for Liberty Hill is as much as the citizens’ vision she is representing if she is elected.

Canady was appointed to fill an unexpired term in 2019 by former Mayor Rick Hall and that council, and did not draw an opponent in 2020. This is the first time she has been in a contested political race.

“I am looking forward to the efforts of the consultant for the comprehensive plan and [Unified Development Code] update to engage our citizens in the community in that effort,” she told The Independent recently. “While our catch phrase of ‘Freedom to Grow’ may be a great thing, we also need to remember that we need to have the ability to be able to live with our growth. Growth should not force our long-time citizens out of the city to make room for the new citizens and the growth that they bring.”

Canady added that it’s important to honor the community that brought the growth and respect their value.

If elected, Canady plans to support the needed updates for water, drainage and transportation.

“I want to work to see that our infrastructure becomes a priority to support current needs first and then growth second and not be an afterthought,” she said. “Our water and wastewater issues must be addressed in the same manner as the infrastructure needs. I will continue to work on the property tax rate and other exemptions as opportunities arise.”

Canady added that implementing planning and infrastructure that facilitates the City’s current needs and growth is important, while also representing the citizens.

“I know my lane as a council person is to take the information I am given and work to fulfill the needs of the community in a productive manner,” she said. “My first responsibility is to the citizens and taxpayers within the corporate boundaries of the city. I cannot meet the needs of the [extraterritorial jurisdiction] ETJ first and expect the city taxpayers to pay for those needs of those in the ETJ. I must represent the taxpayers first. I will represent the taxpayers first.”

Canady said she loves Liberty Hill wants to see it grow and better the lives of its citizens and community, in that order.

“I won’t allow degrading our citizens as part of the growth process,” she said. “I want to see Liberty Hill grow in a manner we can all feel proud of and to ensure that the rights of our citizens are not being discounted in the process. There must be balance. I will continue to be the voice for that balance.”

Canady raised her children in Liberty Hill and is the owner of Quick Service Garage in downtown Liberty Hill. Her late husband, Charles Canady, served as a City council member for 13 years beginning in 1999 following Liberty Hill’s incorporation.

“I want to continue to represent this city that I love,” Canady said. “I want to bring our citizens back into the committees and groups that are responsible for some of those decisions. I want to focus on solving the important road, water and wastewater challenges of the future, but not forget about what made this such a great place in the beginning.”

William Crossland

Growth is at the forefront of William Crossland’s mind, which is the main reason he decided now was the right time to run for City Council.

“I’ve been in Liberty Hill for about 10 years now, and it’s growing,” he said. “The fact of the matter is that the growth needs to be smart growth. I know we can keep the small-town feel, but it’s inevitable that we’ll get more people out here.”

Some of Crossland’s biggest concerns are traffic, which he believes needs to have an in-depth plan for the future, as well as the City’s water infrastructure, including making sure the City has enough to offer the new developments and neighborhoods that are coming in.

“My other main goal is transparency with the community,” he said. “There’s a bit of a closed door going on and I just want to be open with the community. The City is moving in the right now, but I just want to get in there and help streamline everything the best I can.”

Crossland, who owns local auto repair garage Crosstech Automotive, added that informing the community about what’s going on in every aspect of the City would be important to him if elected.

“I want people to know what’s available to them,” he said. “For example, I’m a local business owner and didn’t know there was a sign grant available. I want to make sure the City is open to the community.”

Crossland added that he’s ready to dive into the City’s finances as well, and make sure the budget is sound.

“I’m ready for the other council members to mentor me on the City budget so I can get in there and see the things going on,” he said. “I am ready to learn and understand what is happening.”

Crossland said he decided to run for Council after several neighbors approached him and told him he would be a good candidate. Running on the campaign slogan “Crossland Cares,” he hopes to show the community just that.

“I care about my community and the people who live here,” he said. “I have the open mind that the growth is going to come. Some older citizens are not good with the growth, but it’s inevitable. Everyone is coming out this way.”

Besides running his small business, Crossland enjoys spending time with his wife and six children, and working on cars and going to car shows.

Election Day is May 7, and early voting will take place April 25 to May 3.