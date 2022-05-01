The Liberty Hill Chamber of Commerce held a candidate forum April 28 for the open seats within the City of Liberty Hill and the Liberty Hill Independent School District’s board of trustees. Each candidate was given a few minutes to speak on their platform and what their goals for the role would be.

The mayoral candidates spoke first. Incumbent Liz Branigan said she is running on a platform of honesty and transparency.

“The public needs to know what the City is doing,” she said. “Other things that are important to me are financial stability—I respect the taxpayers enough to be careful with the City’s money. I also believe we need sound infrastructure. That is my platform. I don’t think there’s anything that can be argued on that; I think those are things we can all agree that we need.”

Challenger Che Lankford spoke about the growth Liberty Hill is seeing, and said she wants to be part of accommodating that growth.

“Traffic is a major issue. The current City Council wants to do a double roundabout downtown, but our citizens I’ve spoken with don’t support that. I’ve had people reach out to me in fear that their homes will be eminently domained, and our residents shouldn’t have this fear from our local government.”

Lankford added that she doesn’t want citizens to feel unheard or invalid, and that she wants everyone’s opinions to be heard when deciding on big changes for the City.

City Council member Kathy Canady, who is running in Place 2, also addressed the growth Liberty Hill is seeing.

“I’m not anti-growth, but I believe we have the cart before the horse,” she said. “I don’t care how many sidewalks you have, if traffic is too dangerous, that has to be addressed. We have trouble on [Highway] 29. As long as we’re busy putting in new development, we should be making sure they have an appropriate way for cars to come in and out. We are going to have to figure out how to slow down.”

Challenger William Crossland did not attend the forum.

For Place 4 on the City Council, Amanda Young spoke about her goals to make sure the City’s future gives the residents the lifestyle they moved to Liberty Hill to achieve.

“A lot of people moved here looking for a certain kind of lifestyle, and I want to help [foster that],” she said. “We can make sure things we want in place happen, like the dark skies initiative, installing monument signs down [Highway] 29—things that beautify our city. I know Liberty Hill can be so much better than it is.”

Also running for Place 4 on City Council is Carrie Van Meeteren, who said her biggest concerns are traffic and water.

“We are not going to make a lot of progress with traffic and future plans if we don’t partner with TXDOT and Williamson County,” she said. “We need to build those relationships. Another important issue is water. None of us should have to be worried about the quality and quantity of our water.”

Two seats are open on the LHISD’s board. Megan Parsons, place 7, who serves as board president, is running unopposed and was not at the forum.

Incumbent Kristi Hargrove, place 6, has drawn three challengers. Hargrove said she is running for a second term on the board because she is passionate about providing high quality education in Liberty Hill.

“I want to focus on retaining teachers and attracting quality teachers,” she said. “I also want to grow the honors programs at the middle schools to expand into multiple subjects, because those programs create the rigor our kids need. We need to work on those to continue to provide challenges to kids. I know the district’s growth is challenging, but it gives our kids more opportunity. I want to make sure we work on communication from campus to campus to continue that.”

Two of the three challengers, Antonio Canas and Jim Dillon, did not attend the forum. Challenger Janice Brooker said she is running on the platform of getting parents more involved.

“Our school systems are our responsibility,” she said. “Parents have to get more involved. There are rarely ever parents at board meetings, but they need to do their due diligence. We also need to fight for teachers to build the community and bring it together by working together. We are all responsible for our children.”

Early voting for City Council and the school board will run through May 6. Election Day is May 7, and will take place at the Over the Hill Gang building in downtown Liberty Hill.

Two candidates running for positions within Williamson County also spoke at the forum. The first was Angela Williams (R), who is running for Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2, which includes Liberty Hill. Her challenger is Sara Groff (D), who was not present. Election Day for this position is Nov. 8.

The second was Patrick McGuinness (R), who is running for the state representative position in House District 52, which includes most of Williamson County. He is running against three other Republican challengers, which has triggered a runoff Voting Day for this position on May 24. The other candidates are Jonathan Schober, Nelson Jarrin and Caroline Harris.

For more information on voting in Liberty Hill and Williamson County, visit Elections (wilco.org).