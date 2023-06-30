Round Rock-based chemical plant Exfluor Research Corporation has withdrawn its application for a permit to build a facility on County Road 236.

The plant originally planned to move its headquarters to CR 236 in 2022, but in December, the Texas Commission for Environmental Quality (TCEQ) granted a contested case hearing for the air permit the corporation applied for, which delayed their construction timeline.

On May 24, Exfluor filed a motion with TCEQ to withdraw its application without prejudice. The motion was granted.

“We have indeed been granted our motion to withdraw our application without prejudice,” Eric Bierschenk, head of engineering at Exfluor, told The Independent. “We requested this withdrawal because we have no immediate plans to build this production facility in Florence.”

The North San Gabriel Alliance, a nonprofit organization that was created in early 2022 “to protect the natural environment, homes, crops, animals and property of people who live, work, farm, ranch and recreate in the area of the North Fork of the San Gabriel River in Williamson and Burnet counties,” was formed initially to fight against the plant’s planned relocation.

Patricia Mulvihill, president of the North San Gabriel Alliance, told The Independent in February that organization had been delaying construction of the plant since April 2022.

“This was the end game—to get in front of a judge and get this permitting process shut down,” she told The Independent. “We are just pushing back as hard as we can push back. Exfluor needs to be in an industrial zone location where their products can be properly regulated. We will continue to fight against the chemical plant’s relocation until the end. We are not going away.”

Throughout 2022, the North San Gabriel Alliance hosted several community “town hall” style events to discuss the plant and nearby residents’ concerns over how its operations would affect the area. A letter was sent to affected residents, postmarked June 23, that said, “the application has been withdrawn by request of the applicant on June 21.”

Exfluor began operations in 1984, primarily doing contract research for NASA and the U.S. Air Force, but in the early 1990s, the company transitioned to manufacturing specialty fluorinated chemicals. Today, its products and technology can be found on everything from satellites to televisions.

The company purchased a 36.07-acre parcel on CR 236, according to Williamson Central Appraisal District records, in December 2019.

