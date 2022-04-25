Voters in the City of Liberty Hill began voting early in person Monday, and will consider contested races for Mayor, and Places 2 and 4 on the City Council. Some of the candidates submitted Campaign Finance Reports 30 days before the election as required by law, while others did not.

Liberty Hill Mayor

In the race for Mayor, incumbent Liz Branigan is facing a challenge from Che Lankford. Branigan, who has previously served three terms on the city council as well as the Parks & Recreation Board, had a 30-year career as a registered nurse. During her first term, Branigan donated her mayoral salary to the Liberty Hill Youth League to be used to develop ball fields.

Lankford is a stay-at-home mother of four young children and the wife of former council member Gram Lankford. She has served on the PTO at Liberty Hill Elementary, the Community Resource Center’s board, and volunteered with various youth sports organizations. Lankford grew up in Liberty Hill and graduated from Liberty Hill High School.

According to the Campaign Finance Report submitted on April 7, Branigan had collected $1,050 in contributions and spent $500 on advertising in The Independent. Contributions of $500 each were received from Cameron Neal and Chris Pezold; and $50 was received from Sarah Larison.

Lankford did not file a C&E report, but instead submitted a document showing an expense of $175.90 for campaign signs purchased at DigiTex Printing. No contributions were reported and no other expenses were shown. An email was provided to The Independent in response to an Open Records Request showing the City Secretary had informed Lankford that the information needed to be submitted on the legal form.

Place 2

In the race for Place 2, incumbent Kathy Canady is being challenged by William Crossland. Both candidates own and operate automotive repair businesses in Liberty Hill.

According to the City, Canady did not file a C&E Report on April 7 as required. When asked whether Canady filed a form claiming she would not spend or collect more than $500, the City did not provide such a document to the newspaper.

Crossland collected $2,000 in contributions and spent $1,571.59 during the reporting period. Contributors included Tim McMillan, $250; Chris Pezold, $1,500; and Brad Jones, $250.

According to his report, the campaign spent $225 with Kendra Cofer Photography; $971.59 with Signs on the Cheap; and $375 for advertising with The Independent; and $80.32 with Next Day Flyers.

Place 4

In Place 4, an open seat created by the movement of Tony DeYoung out of the city limits, Carrie Van Meeteren is facing Amanda Young. Van Meeteren is an engineer and Young works as a legal assistant.

In response to an Open Records Request, the City had no C&E Report for Van Meeteren and provided no form claiming she would not be spending or raising more than $500.

Young reported contributions totaling $500 and expenditures totaling $840.17. A $500 contribution was received by Chris Pezold.

Yard signs were purchased from Signs on the Cheap in the amounts of $500.23 and $339.94.

The next deadline for candidates to report contributions and expenditures is eight days before the election, which would be Friday, April 29.

Early voting continues through May 3. Election Day is May 7.