The City Council unanimously approved the fiscal year 2024 budget during a special called meeting Monday evening, but not until after a lengthy discussion with city staff about the need for clearer information in the overall budget document.

During the meeting, Council members expressed concerns about the clarity of the budget, particularly because several funds had money moved from one to another, making it look like some funds were operating under a deficit.

For example, the general fund shows a negative balance of $5.8 million for revenue under expenditures, but this is because that money was transferred to a specific construction projects fund for upcoming road projects.

Additionally, the fund balances within the budget include both assets and cash. City Council members said they didn’t know those balances were based off both assets and cash.

City Manager Paul Brandenburg and Finance Director Sidney Smith both spoke to the council about clarifications that will take place to help Council better understand the budget.

“The fund balance, cash, assets—they all need to be clarified with what they all look like,” Brandenburg said. “We need to as staff, when we’re coming forward with projects, make sure we have the budget. In the past things were talked about but not budgeted, and that’s not how you run a city.”

Brandenburg added that a lot of different things factor into how the budget looks.

“There is so much interrelated between finance and land use, the comprehensive plan, development agreements,” he said. “It’s all tied together and there’s a whole strategy of bringing it all together. Every day we are trying to get our heads wrapped around all this stuff.”

