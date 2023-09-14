The City Council recently voted to raise water and wastewater utility rates effective Oct. 1, but after this week’s Council meeting, a couple of changes have been made.

Originally, the Council voted to put the new rates into effect on Oct. 1. However, because meter readings are entered on the 26th day of each month, the billing system had no way of prorating a month, meaning the effective date needed to be changed to Sept. 26, said Sidney Smith, finance director for the City of Liberty Hill.

Additionally, the raised rates included a new tier rate schedule, which if left as approved in August, would have caused multiple Liberty Hill restaurants, multi-family developments, day cares, churches and schools to have significantly higher monthly bills, Smith said.

“The additional tier would have unintended financial consequences to some, so we reevaluated the rates and are recommending staying with the originally proposed January 2021 tier rates until the rate study currently in progress can be completed,” Smith said.

The Council unanimously repealed the ordinance that included the new tier rate and effective date of Oct. 1, and then subsequently unanimously approved a new ordinance to adopt the recommended changes.

City staff also recommended that as part of the overall wastewater master plan study, that different classes be created for single family residential, multi-family residential, commercial and institutional (schools and churches).

City Manager Paul Brandenburg said the reason for the increase in the first place was because there was a water and wastewater rate study done in 2019, but it was never implemented.

“Now it’s four years later and we haven’t been collecting what we should be,” Brandenburg told The Independent. “We’re not bringing in the revenues we need to, so we approved the rate increase using the 2021 rates, and then will entertain the 2023 rates sometime in 2024. By the end of 2024, the water and wastewater master plans will be done, which will show us what our rate structure should be moving forward.”

To see the current rates and newly approved rates set to begin Sept. 26, click here.