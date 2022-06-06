The City Council once again held a discussion about the improper surveillance that occurred in City buildings during the Rick Hall administration. Their most recent discussion provided an update to the community as well as some plans for the future to remedy the problems the previous surveillance systems caused.

The City’s contracted IT company, Cedar Park-based UniVista, does not provide surveillance services, but it partners with Pflugerville-based SCTi, which is the company that conducted the audit on the City’s equipment.

“SCTi discovered at least 16 cameras that had the ability to zoom in on items as small as text messages, which they could read while Council members were sitting at the dais,” Council member Chris Pezold said, referring to former IT manager Randy Hodges and Hall.

“The prior IT manager and mayor could watch and listen from their phones anywhere they wanted to, and it is very disturbing they had the ability to listen in,” Pezold continued. “There were never any signs posted. That surveillance was going to be happening to anybody that did any work within the City.”

Pezold said the cameras were installed in both City Hill and the Municipal Court buildings.

“That culture of surveillance to me is borderline sick behavior,” Pezold added. “Now we are looking at having to spend an enormous amount of money to rectify this situation.”

Pezold added that the cameras also had foreign-made Huawei chips installed in them, which were banned by the FBI in U.S. communications devices in 2012.

“Our former IT manager also purchased equipment off eBay and used it to install and put together a system that was patched together,” he said. “Now we have to replace everything and I want to make a point here. [Hodges] was paid 120 percent of what anyone else was paid in his field per a survey study we did, and he only worked four days a week.”

Pezold said he doesn’t want the City’s employees to be surveilled like this ever again.

“The only cameras we'd need would be a very minimal amount, and maybe a listening device in the main area [of City Hall] where bills are paid,” he said. “That would have to be accompanied by a sign so that we are completely transparent to protect people's constitutional rights.”

Pezold added that the City Council has received “a few cease and desist” orders from Hodges because he “doesn’t like anyone speaking about him.”

“There should be some consequences to what went on because if anyone did any work in the city buildings or if they attended a meeting in the city buildings, their constitutional rights were trampled on. This was done by two men in our organization. They're no longer here, but this should never happen in any government,” Pezold said.

The Council did not discuss possible costs associated with the replacement of all the surveillance equipment but said they would talk more about the audit in future executive sessions and come up with some action items to rectify the surveillance problem.

“We’ll be seeing items coming up [at future meetings],” said City Administrator Paul Brandenburg. “Through SCTi we will determine what needs to be done with the cameras to rectify this situation. And now that I’m here, with this administration, it won’t happen again on my watch.”

Also last week, the Council:

Unanimously approved the addition of game rooms for certain zoning districts within the City of Liberty Hill per the Code of Ordinances.

Voted unanimously to adopt the 2015 International Building Code. Previously, the City was using the 2006 International Building Code.

Approved a proposal from Freese and Nichols, Inc. for a nutrient evaluation study at the South Fork of the San Gabriel River at a cost of $63,970.

Voted to elect Council member Crystal Mancilla as Mayor Pro Tem for 2022-2023.

Approved a new five-year lease agreement with the Liberty Hill Youth Soccer Association for continued use of the fields at Liberty Hill City Park during fall and spring soccer seasons.

Heard from Brandenburg that the Williamson County Commissioners voted to allocate $4.2 million to the City of Liberty Hill for water and wastewater projects through the American Rescue Plan Act. Plans and contracts for the money have to be in place by 2024, and the projects must be commenced by 2026.

The next meeting of the City Council will take place June 8 at 6 p.m.