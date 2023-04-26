City of Liberty Hill officials are exploring the possibility of building a YMCA recreation center.

During a City Council workshop meeting April 26, Jeff Andresen, president and CEO of the YMCA of Central Texas, shared details on the benefits of a community having a YMCA, as well as options cities like Liberty Hill have when it comes to bringing in a community recreation center managed by the YMCA.

Andresen said 60 percent of YMCAs are built through collaborations with organizations like municipalities, school districts and counties.

“We are the largest charity in the country,” Andresen added. “Our number one role is to take the burden off the local government [for recreation services].”

According to Cameran Bahr, chief operations officer for the Twin Lakes Family YMCA in Cedar Park, to balance a YMCA’s operational costs, it needs a penetration rate of 8.3 percent from a minimum of 30,000 households within a 5-to-7-mile radius of the facility. With those numbers, a YMCA facility can cover 100 percent of the center’s operating costs and long-term maintenance costs.

Bahr gathered data to see where Liberty Hill currently sits in relation to that. From what he found, the population of Liberty Hill’s trade area is 50,576 and the average number of households is 18,731. Based on those numbers, there would still be some subsidy required to run a YMCA facility, but according to Andresen, the number isn’t far off. However, there is still a question as to whether Liberty Hill is large enough in population size to support a YMCA.

“If there was a YMCA here in Liberty Hill now, based on this data, the unrecoverable rate would be between $25,000 and $30,000,” he said. “That’s actually pretty good, because as the revenue grows, the costs will grow and then everything will break even. So, when do you build? That’s the big question.”

Andresen said if the City decides to pursue building a YMCA, there are several options available. For example, the YMCA can work with the City on a bond process and if a bond passes, then the recreation center can be built. Or, the City can raise funds from sources like local fundraising and municipal commitment, to raise funds for programming to begin while the YMCA and City advocate for the community to build a recreation center.

“Construction and operating are always big questions,” Andresen said. “We do market research on who will come, how many will come, where the best location is, what they’ll pay for and what they want. We’ll then be able to tell you what to build and how it will operate.”

Andresen added YMCAs are proven to save taxpayers money, because they take on the long-term maintenance and operating costs, reducing the burden on a city’s general fund. Additionally, he said smaller communities typically get higher usage out of their recreation centers.

City Administrator Paul Brandenburg said he, along with other city staff, would further the conversation with the YMCA about future possibilities and will revisit the idea in the near future.

The YMCA of Central Texas currently covers the area from the Austin County line to Hillsboro and from Marble Falls to College Station. In that region, there are nine facilities, several HOA and municipal pools managed by the YMCA and 120 after-school sites where about 4,000 kids are served daily.