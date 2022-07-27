The Liberty Hill City Council voted unanimously during their meeting Wednesday to move the City into Stage 2 water restrictions.
In Stage 2, automatic irrigation or irrigation by a hose-end sprinkler for landscaped areas is limited to designated days from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m.
Residential customers with a street address ending in 1, 5 or 9 may water on Fridays; customers with a street address ending in 2, 4, 6 or 8 may water on Wednesdays; and customers with a street address ending in 0, 3 or 7 may water on Sundays. Additionally, there are no limits for landscape irrigation by the means of a hand-held hose, soaker hose or drip-irrigation system.
The Council also voted to keep the Wetzel Park Splash Pad open for the community to continue to use while in Stage 2 water restrictions.