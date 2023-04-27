The City Council is one step closer in renaming Loop 332 to Main Street following a public hearing at their most recent council meeting on April 26.

Earlier this year, the Downtown Revitalization Committee as well as the City Council held separate discussions about renaming just a section of Loop 332 or renaming the entire loop. City Council eventually decided to rename the entire loop.

Following this decision, city officials sent out 114 notices to property owners who had an address on Loop 332, asking for their input. A total of 27 responses were received back, with 21 in favor and six not in favor, said City Planner Jerry Millard.

Millard added that the responses in favor accounted for 24 percent of the property owners notified. The six respondents who were not in favor cited several reasons why they disagreed with the proposed name change, including that the roadway is affectionately known as its current name, the cost to change would be a waste of tax dollars, it was an unwanted need to change mailing addresses with creditors or those who send mail, and the possibility of Postal Service change requests could cause confusion.

To combat some of these concerns, Millard proposed to City Council that the City allocate funding to offset the cost burden for homeowners and businesses affected by the proposed name change. The Council agreed with Millard’s proposal, and directed staff to look into what that cost would be.

Council also directed staff to notify the U.S. Postal Service, all local utilities, as well as the local emergency services district of the change for all property owners with a Loop 332 address.

During the public hearing, only one property owner spoke. Glenda Gavin, who lives at 901 Loop 332, said she has been at that address for over 40 years.

“It’s always been Loop 332, and I don’t see any reason to change it,” she said. “It takes a lot of work to get all your addresses changed. There are too many legal things that have to be changed, like retirement, social security, Medicare, Medicaid and credit cards. If you forget to change one, you’re out of luck. I like this address—it’s unique. Every town has a Main Street, but not every town has a loop.”

Gavin added that it was “unbelievable” that no one else came to speak during the public hearing in opposition of the change.

Millard estimated that the cost for replacing the signage from Loop 332 to Main Street will be $800, not including labor, adding that the City’s street department will be completing the work of replacing the signs.

The next step in the process is to determine the costs for assisting all property owners with address changes. City Administrator said the name change is exciting for Liberty Hill, especially as the downtown continues to grow and change.

“The name change defines the area and makes it a destination,” he said.