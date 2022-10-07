A love for the outdoors and all that it offers was the catalyst for Jamie Higuera starting a career in the parks and recreation sector at age 16.

Higuera, who was recently hired as the first ever parks and recreation coordinator for the City of Liberty Hill, is ready to take her knowledge and experience and run with it to beef up the community’s parks and recreation offerings.

Higuera began her parks and recreation journey as a lifeguard at the age of 16 in Colorado. She moved to the Austin area in 2010 and began lifeguarding for the City of Cedar Park. She worked her way up through the ranks in Cedar Park, serving as a full-time aquatics specialist and then eventually the aquatics manager from 2018 until she left the role to join the staff at Liberty Hill.

Her background and knowledge of aquatics was a big hiring bonus for the City, as it will be opening its own swim center in May 2023 at City Park.

“We will be putting a lot of time into the maintenance of the pool,” Higuera said. “We want to keep it clean and safe. I also hope to work closely with schools in the area and other programs to get really great lifeguards to help provide a fantastic service and safety aspect at the pool.”

Getting the pool ready to open is Higuera’s first priority, she said, adding that by the time it opens, she wants to have a fully trained and professional lifeguarding staff ready to go, as well as figuring out ways the pool and surrounding park area can be used for community events and programs.

“I know the pool has been a long time coming, so my first goal is to finish that up and get it ready for the community,” she said.

Additionally, Higuera has big plans to further beautify City Park.

“With all the athletic fields and the pool going in, there is a lot of opportunity at City Park for beautification and additions,” she said. “I want to add more landscaping, and a parking lot, and additional amenities. I plan to make it more of a draw for people outside of just the youth leagues who practice and play games there.”

Higuera added that for now, she’s working to take what amenities the park already has and making sure they’re up to standard before she starts looking at adding new features.

She also hopes as she settles into her role that she will have the opportunity to help the City gain more parkland.

“I’m not coming in guns blazing, because I’m trying to understand the community’s needs, but I definitely want to expand our department and the City’s parks as a whole,” she said. “I don’t know if that means more natural areas with lots of land or bike trails, or something else entirely, but I will be working to understand what is reasonable for the community to sustain.”

Higuera looks forward to working closely with the Parks and Recreation Board, which until she was hired, was the main decision-making body for the City’s parks.

“The parks board has a ton of understanding of the history of the parks and the city itself, plus they have a master plan they’ve worked on over the years, so I plan on working side-by-side with them to continue to meet the goals they have,” she said. “I want to be the person actively working on those goals in the city. There hasn’t been somebody in this role before, so I’m excited to be an advocate and voice for them.”

Higuera also understands in her new role she will have to be flexible because the City is growing so quickly.

“I am hearing opinions and ideas and needs and wants from the community and staff, and that’s exciting because I’ll get to create new programs based on what people want to see,” she said. “There’s so much uncertainty to come, but it’s in a very exciting way.”