The long-time owner and publisher of The Liberty Hill Independent newspaper was honored for her years of service by the Liberty Hill City Council on June 14.

Shelly Wilkison, who has served as owner and publisher of The Independent for the last 13 years, is retiring at the end of June. Wilkison was joined at the meeting by her husband, three children, The Independent staff members, City of Liberty Hill staff and members of the community as Mayor Liz Branigan issued a proclamation in her honor.

The proclamation states: “Whereas Shelly Williamson Wilkison, a native Texan, graduated from Baylor University’s School of Journalism, class of 1984, [and] moved with her family to Liberty Hill on June 15, 1999; and

“Whereas, Shelly was concerned about Liberty Hill kids not having enough fun things to do, and so became President of the Liberty Hill Youth Soccer League and immediately instituted criminal background checks on all coaches and volunteers, thus creating her first of many unintended controversies but in the end protected the community’s children; and

“Whereas, Shelly became a constant advocate for the City of Liberty Hill to become the owner of what is now City Park, urging the Parks Board and City Council to annex the area; and

“Whereas, Shelly, upon discovering there were no journalism classes offered in the Liberty Hill High School began the Radio Free Liberty Hill news website that provided practical mentoring for students interested in journalism and broadcast news; and

“Whereas, upon the death of local newspaper owner, friend and competitor, Dianne Pogue; Shelly purchased the local newspaper, The Liberty Hill Independent, turning it into an award-winning newspaper. She was personally recognized by the Texas Press Association for breaking news stories, editorial writing, cutting edge layout and advertising, all without being able to hire staff at the time; and

“Whereas, Shelly noticed that local businesses were facing issues in Liberty Hill. She was elected Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and worked tirelessly to push the Shop Local program and assist businesses to grow their customer base; and

“Whereas, Shelly has always believed in open government and making sure voters had truthful information. She developed and hosted the first candidate forum for area voters. Although The Liberty Hill Independent never endorsed a candidate, it always allowed every candidate to have a platform to offer their ideas; and

“Whereas, Shelly, always the advocate for old town Liberty Hill, convinced husband Charley to buy a century old building and restore it to show support to Downtown Liberty Hill: and

“Whereas, Shelly’s focus has always been on her family. Their children all graduated from Liberty Hill School, and all graduated from Texas Universities. Son Birk Wilkison is interim Executive Director of the Texas Democratic Party. Daughter Claire Wilkison is Educational Instructional Designer at McLennan Community College and daughter Katie Wilkison-Turpin is Grant Development and Compliance Officer at Austin Community College; and

“Whereas, married for 33 years to partner, fierce defender and chief enabler Charley Wilkison, Shelly dreamed up the idea of creating an entire family of workaholic do-gooders and worked hard to make Liberty Hill a little better.

“Therefore, I, Liz Branigan, as Mayor, do proclaim today to be Shelly Wilkison Day in the City of Liberty Hill, Texas, and join her family and many friends to wish her a joyful retirement filled with all of her favorite things.”

Katie Amsler, director of community engagement and communications for the City of Liberty Hill, told The Independent following the Council meeting that Wilkison has played a very important role in Liberty Hill for many years.

“The City is a big advocate for our small business community and local journalism,” she said. “Although not sometimes a popular job, she reported the facts and brought awareness to local issues. We are honored to recognize her contribution to our town and wish her the best in retirement.”

After the Council meeting, Wilkison said she was honored by the recognition.

"I'm humbled by this proclamation and the acknowledgement of the many years of service provided to the community through The Independent," she said. "Serving Liberty Hill as the newspaper's owner and publisher has truly been the honor of a lifetime. I've been fortunate through the years to have had a devoted staff of professionals who shared my commitment to community, but more important, they were driven by a passion for truth in reporting."

Wilkison said her accomplishments as publisher that were listed in the proclamation brought back many memories, and she thanked the advertisers who continually supported new ideas, new projects, and the new opportunities she brought forward.

"As a team, we were always searching for new ways to reach more readers and make a difference in the community," she said. "Many of our advertisers, who supported our commitment to good journalism, took lots of chances with us through the years and continue to be here because they know the important role the newspaper plays in Liberty Hill. That continued investment through the different changes in our business has made all the difference, allowing us to report the stories that make Liberty Hill a special place."

Wilkison's career in journalism prior to The Independent included reporting positions with The Tyler Morning Telegraph, the Van Zandt Newspapers, and the Lindale Times in Northeast Texas. She also worked as a legislative and administrative assistant to a State Senator. She later created a political consulting company with her husband, and produced newsletters and magazines for various law enforcement labor organizations across the country.

Wilkison sold The Independent to employees Rachel Madison and Scott Akanewich, who will take over operations July 1. Madison will serve in the publisher's role while Akanewich, who currently works as Sports Editor, will continue covering Panther sports and local news as well as publication design.

Advertising Director and Media Consultant Stacy Coale, who has been with The Independent since 2018, will continue serving in that role with the new owners. Coale began working with Wilkison in 2015 as designer of Liberty Hill Living Magazine, which was published through 2021.

"I have confidence in Rachel's commitment to Liberty Hill and her passion for community journalism and know that she is the right choice to lead the newspaper from here," Wilkison said. "Along with Stacy's commitment to this business and to supporting our advertisers, The Independent has an exciting future."

The Independent was established as a weekly newspaper in 1987 and had two owners prior to 2010 when Wilkison purchased it. In February 2022, the newspaper changed from a weekly format with fewer than 2,000 subscribers to a monthly tabloid that now reaches almost 11,000 households in the area. The newspaper also produces magazines and specialty publications.