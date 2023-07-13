The Liberty Hill City Council approved an ordinance Wednesday night regulating sexually oriented businesses that may wish to locate within city limits.
Following a public hearing, to which no one spoke at, the Council approved the ordinance, which has been a months-long project for the Planning and Zoning Commission to draft. In June, the commission voted unanimously to approve the ordinance they had drafted.
According to the ordinance, sexually oriented businesses include, but are not limited to, adult arcades, adult bookstores, adult novelty stores, adult video stores, adult cabarets, adult motels, adult motion picture theaters, adult theaters, escort agencies, nude model studios and sexual encounter centers.
In addition to the ordinance, an approval/denial checklist and an application for a sexually oriented business permit were created for businesses looking to locate within Liberty Hill city limits.
The purpose for the ordinance is to “promote the health, safety and general welfare of the residents of the City; to protect and preserve the quality, property values and character of the City; to prevent the concentration of sexually oriented businesses within the City; and to minimize the potential negative impacts of sexually oriented businesses on residential areas, churches, schools and public areas.”