For the first time since 2014, the City of Liberty Hill is working on rewriting its comprehensive plan, which will serve as a planning guide for the community through 2040.

The process kicked off this week with consulting firm Verdunity, which will be facilitating the creation of the plan as well as rewriting the City’s Unified Development Code over the next 12 to 18 months. The City Council voted in June to hire Verdunity to complete the plan at a cost of $642,000 for the scope of the project.

“Our role is to get to know you and your community and listen,” said AJ Fawver, community consulting program leader for Verdunity. “This document is not just for the City; it’s a public document that really only works if it’s written and laid out in a way that the public can use it and follow it. Our goal is that the ultimate end product is user friendly, inspirational, gives people ideas, and is something the community can be proud of.”

Director of Planning Jerry Millard said while the comprehensive plan will primarily accommodate the residents of Liberty Hill, residents in the extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) need to provide input as well because everyone in the area will be affected by this plan.

Over the course of the next 12 to 18 months, Verdunity will make seven trips to Liberty Hill to work on different phases of the comprehensive plan rewrite. The first phase, which kicked off this week, is the assessment phase.

Verdunity hosted a workshop with City Council and staff Wednesday and will host a similar workshop with the Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday to identify what those groups consider to be Liberty Hill’s assets, from community and identity assets to physical and economic assets.

On Wednesday evening, Verdunity will have a booth set up at Liberty Hill City Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to talk with families as they come and go for youth soccer practice, and to get input from citizens on what they think the City’s assets are and what should be included in the comprehensive plan.

On Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m., a come-and-go community engagement event will take place at the Liberty Hill Municipal Court for residents to voice their opinions on the community’s assets and the future growth of the City through a series of interactive stations. Fawver said it will be important to learn what the assets of residents are versus the assets of decision makers as Verdunity moves forward on the project.

Lastly, Verdunity has created a baseline survey that can be sent to the community at large for the public to rank the city in several different areas. That survey can be accessed at Liberty Hill Comprehensive Plan Community Assessment Survey (surveymonkey.com). Typically, a response rate of 5 percent is sufficient, Fawver said, but the City Council plans to at least triple that involvement.

“We do this survey because we like to understand where the community thinks they are today,” Fawver said. “We need to have this baseline assessment so we can measure and see where the progress is moving forward.”

Fawver added that every public event Verdunity hosts will be different so that people can engage without getting bored.

In addition to the initial kickoff, phase one, which will go through the end of 2022, will include administrative code amendments which will serve as a stop-gap until the plan is finalized, a fiscal analysis which will show which areas of the city are generating the most revenue, and additional events to encourage community engagement.

Verdunity plans to move into phase two in January 2023, ultimately going through six different phases until the implementation and adoption of the comprehensive plan and unified development code is finalized. Verdunity will visit Liberty Hill in person a second time during phase two. The estimated completion for the entire project is February 2024.