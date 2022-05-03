There are two meetings scheduled for the City of Liberty Hill this week, including a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting and a City Council meeting.

The P&Z meeting, set for Tuesday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m. has just one agenda item, which will be a discussion on the scope of work and professional services agreement for the City’s comprehensive plan and unified development code rewrite, which is to be completed by Dallas-based firm Verdunity. This item will also be discussed at the City Council meeting, which will be held Wednesday, May 4 at 6 p.m.

The Council meeting will start with an executive session where they will do the following:

Receive legal advice related to pending legal requests, potential claims and City Council legal requests.

Discuss the appointment, employment, contract, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of the city secretary.

Discuss a wastewater pass-through agreement between River Junction, Williamson County Municipal Utility District No. 13, and the City of Liberty Hill.

Following the executive session, a public hearing regarding a zone map amendment from agricultural to general commercial/retail for 3.1 acres at 145 Bevers Road will be held. The council will later vote on this item during the meeting. Should the request be approved, the applicant intends to develop the property into a self-storage lot.

Also on the regular agenda, the Council will discuss a project proposal from UniVista for the replacement of required IT equipment as well as a change order for the South Fork Wastewater Treatment Plant’s current expansion project.

The Council will also discuss and take possible action on allowing the Liberty Hill City Library to build within city limits without the requirement of building and living unit equivalent fees.

Lastly, council member Angela Jones has asked the City’s legal team to review the development agreement and amendment for C7 II Ranch, as well as the City’s obligations regarding the development, and share their findings. Residents in nearby Santa Rita Ranch are upset that the development will contain more than 400 single-family rental homes with streets that egress into the Santa Rita neighborhood.

Both meetings will be held at the Liberty Hill Municipal Court building.