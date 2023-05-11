The City of Liberty Hill could issue up to $30 million in debt over the next two years, according to the City’s third-party financial advisor.

Dan Wegmiller, of Specialized Public Finance Inc., discussed the City’s debt capacity at the most recent City Council workshop meeting on May 10.

“Assuming interest rates stay in the same relative area they are in now, the City will have approximately $30 million in debt capacity over the next couple of years to consider for projects,” he said.

Wegmiller added that while the City has the capacity to issue up to $30 million in debt based on the current tax rate—which is sitting at $0.641 per $100 property valuation—the capacity doesn’t drive the need.

“The need drives what you issue,” he said. “It’s just good to know what your limitation is before looking at projects you want to do, and where to put them year over year to complete them. As project needs come up, you can look at the best ways to fund them. Sometimes it’s cash pay as you go, and other times, it’s to issue debt.”

Additionally, having debt capacity shouldn’t drive a bond issue, Wegmiller advised, saying that in years the City has revenue growth and wants to keep the tax rate the same, instead the City can pay off outstanding debt. Currently, the City holds just over $7 million in existing debt, Wegmiller said.

“If you don’t have projects to move forward with but want to keep the tax rate where it’s at while bringing in additional revenue, you can choose to pay debt off early,” Wegmiller told the Council. “Often citizens just see the new debt you accrue, but not what you pay off early to create savings and reduce the interest you’ll pay going down the path. They like to see that.”

Wegmiller added that the idea is also not to push financing just to “fill in and hold the tax rate in anticipation of something.” He, along with City Finance Director Sidney Smith, are instead working together to build a strategic plan that will be routinely updated throughout the next couple of years to help Council determine major projects for which it may want to issue debt.

“This way [City Council] can really gauge what the City may have capacity for,” he said. “You want to plan to have projects ready to go forward at the same time you issue the debt capacity, so you have to have a plan and strategy behind it.”

As of now, the City Council and staff have not pinpointed any specific projects that a debt capacity would be issued for, but City Administrator Paul Brandenburg said the City has numerous ongoing projects that could potentially benefit from a bond issue, such as the proposed construction of a dedicated public safety facility in Liberty Hill.