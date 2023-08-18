After less than a year officially at the helm of the City’s planning department, Jerry Millard has resigned.
Millard joined the planning department in mid-2021 as a city planner, and later took on the interim role of planning director in March 2022, after his predecessor, John Bynum, suddenly resigned. He was formally offered the position of director in September 2022.
During his tenure, Millard worked with city staff on the update of the comprehensive plan and the rewrite of the City’s unified development code, which are both set to be completed in early 2024.
He told The Independent his reason for leaving was that “it was just time to go.”
“I’ve done what I could do in the last two years, and now I’m going to bow out gracefully,” he said.
In a resignation letter sent to City Manager Paul Brandenburg on Aug.7, Millard wrote: “It is bittersweet for me to end my tenure with the City, but I am confident that with you in the lead, this City will continue to do great things.”
Millard’s last day was Aug. 18. Until his role is filled, City Planner Mckenzi Hicks will head up the City’s projects. The planning director job was posted on the City’s website on Aug. 7 and will remain open until the position is filled.