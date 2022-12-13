Jerry Millard didn’t grow up thinking he would become a city planner, but now that he’s been working in that arena for more than a decade, he’s realized it’s been his calling all along.

Millard grew up in Titusville, Penn. After graduating high school, he joined the Air Force in 1995, which took him to places around the world. He started his military career in California, made his way to Texas, followed by time in South Korea and England. He eventually ended up back in Texas, at Ford Hood in Killeen, where he finished out his career, retiring in 2012.

When he retired from the military, Millard said it was hard to find jobs in the field he’d worked, which was communications, so he decided to switch gears.

“Once I retired there weren’t many jobs because there was an overabundance of comm guys that had just retired,” he said. “I managed to get on with the City of Killeen as a code enforcement officer, then as a building inspector, and finally the head of the heritage preservation board.”

Millard worked in Killeen for nearly nine years.

“I fell into this line of work to be honest,” he said. “It wasn’t something that I thought I was going to get into, but I’ve always been into the building trades because my father was a contractor growing up, so I always thought of it as something to fall back on.”

Millard also had a friend who worked in code enforcement who told him about the camaraderie the job provided, much like the military.

“I liked the camaraderie and brotherhood from being in the military,” he said. “I liked working in a job where I could make a difference in the community. It wasn’t a far stretch for me to go to the municipal level and do the same thing, because I had already done it at the federal level.”

While working in Killeen, Millard met John Byrum, the former Director of Planning for the City of Liberty Hill, and followed him to become a city planner in mid-2021 when Byrum was hired as director. When Byrum resigned in March 2022, Millard took on the interim role until he was formally offered the position in September 2022.

Working in the director role the last few months has been exciting, Millard said.

“Liberty Hill is seeing this unprecedented growth and to be able to be involved in that and manage that growth appropriately is a big deal,” he said. “It’s exciting to a planner. We’ve had a lot to overcome, and I would say this is one of the greatest challenges of my life, even more so than the military, because there are a lot of hurdles with the growth.”

Millard said he believes development within the City needs to benefit the city and its citizens, and that hasn’t been done well in the past. Completing the City’s comprehensive plan, as well as its unified development code, will make things run even smoother, he said. Those projects are scheduled to be completed in early 2024.

Millard added that he knows the planning department has a long way to go to make sure it’s doing right by the citizens of Liberty Hill, but he believes the department is doing the best it can.

“It will get better through the comp plan and unified development code rewrite,” he said. “We’re just experiencing growing pains—the City is young. We’re going to see some good changes in the planning department. We will be adding additional positions and eventually we hope to move into a bigger office.”

Outside of work, Millard serves as the president of the board of directors for the Southwest Bell County Fire Department, where he served as an active firefighter until 2021. He also enjoys spending time with his wife and 11-year-old daughter.