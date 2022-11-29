The two iconic oak trees at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Liberty Hill will soon be standing no more, as city officials have plans to cut them down due to their declining health.

The first phase of the project, which was trimming all the dead branches and any others that posed safety concerns off both trees, was completed in October. The next phase of the project is forthcoming, said Jamie Higuera, parks and recreation coordinator for the City.

“We are looking into trying to preserve the trees, so we have a few different options,” she said. “The trees are still alive but are on their way out. We’re going to see if we can do some sort of sculptures with the wood. We may cut down the trees and leave the trunks for a sculptor to create something out of them, but we aren’t sure yet if that will be possible.”

Higuera said other ideas include trying to germinate some of the acorns or creating a root ball from the trees to replant a part of the original trees in the same spot.

“We will have to rely on input from arborists and other local experts,” she said. “Whatever we do out there, we don’t want to end up having a future issue a few years down the road. We are open to community input.”

Higuera said originally, she thought about planting five new trees, one to represent each branch of the military, but she doesn’t think that option will work because the trees will need enough space to grow and thrive. That is the main problem affecting the current trees.

“We don’t want to plant a bunch of trees that don’t have room to grow,” she said. “We don’t have an official diagnosis of what’s wrong with the oaks already there, but we believe it’s soil compaction from the installation of the sod and concrete around them.”

Another aspect of the project will be installing proper irrigation for the new trees, Higuera said, as well as making sure the right planting procedures are done.

“We’ll do the proper research to make sure the new trees are planted correctly,” she added. “We want to make sure we plant during the right season and that we have enough water and soil available for them to get the right nutrition. So we aren’t in a rush, but we do want to continue making progress on the project.”

The City previously had a contract with an arborist, but that contract expired earlier this year. Higuera said this gives her the opportunity to find another arborist to have as a resource for the project.

“We took down everything that was dead and a safety hazard, and now we are working to make sure that with the soil compaction we can revitalize the ground the make it healthy before we plant new trees,” she said. “We are working towards completing that, but it will be a process to get it done correctly.”