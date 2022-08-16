The City of Liberty Hill has proposed a $9.7 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which is an increase of $4.1 million over the current budget.

This increase isn’t surprising, said Finance Director Sidney Smith, particularly because the City needs a big increase in its parks and recreation budget for the new City Swim Center, and there are several other one-time purchases various departments are proposing.

“Some of the big things on this budget are one-time costs for things that we will buy and not have to purchase again for several years,” Smith said. “One thing is three new vehicles for the police department—those we wouldn’t be buying again for several years.”

Those vehicles, Chevrolet Tahoes, are estimated to cost $210,000 each to be outfitted for law enforcement. The police department has also requested $45,000 to create a conceptual design and cost estimate for the City to build a public safety facility, and $10,000 for the Front Line Mobile Health program, which provides medical care to first responders.

Ongoing expenditures requested for the police department include $20,000 for Lexipol, a software and maintenance program, with an ongoing cost of $8,000 annually after the initial expense, as well as two additional sergeant positions, which would include a one-time $5,000 sign-on bonus for each, but also an ongoing annual salary of $89,500 per position.

“These two positions are very much needed for the safety of our community,” Smith said. “They would be more of supervisory roles, so we’d have better coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

The proposed budget for parks and recreation is $269,420, largely due to the costs associated with running the City Swim Center, Smith said.

“Parks and recreation had a big jump because of the pool,” she added. “There is a lot more maintenance tied to that, and we have a new parks coordinator. That department is seeing about a $250,000 increase over last year. We are estimating it will cost $202,830 for the pool the first year it’s open. After that, the ongoing cost is estimated to be $144,530 annually.”

That cost will cover several one-time purchases for the pool, like pool furniture. The ongoing cost will cover things like training, uniforms and salaries for lifeguards, janitorial supplies, pool chemicals and other maintenance.

The parks and recreation budget also has a one-time request for $50,000 for the creation of a parks master plan.

For the administration department, a budget of $2.9 million has been requested. This department also has several one-time requests, Smith said, the largest of which is $80,000 for monument signs that will welcome people into the City.

Another $14,000 is requested to make council agendas and meeting packets all paperless, by providing the council with tablets and laptops to view those documents. Along with that request is another request for $14,000 to purchase form encrypting software. Additionally, another $8,000 has been requested for community engagement software, which would be an ongoing expense.

Smith said ultimately, spending for every department will increase in this proposed budget.

“Across the board we had to increase the budget because of inflation,” she said. “We didn’t go up much in wastewater, roads, sewer or water.

The wastewater budget request increased from a projected year-end of $6.3 million to $7.8 million; the street budget request increased from a projected year-end of $120,217 to $261,100; the sewer budget request increased from a projected year-end of $383,795 to $411,868; and the water budget request increased from a projected year-end of $1.9 million to $2.1 million.

When it comes to the tax rate, the Council has proposed the same tax rate the City has had for the last two years, which is $0.454559 per $100 valuation.

However, because the City’s property values have gone up so much this year, the voter approval rate of $0.407964 is much less than that rate, said Smith.

“We’re not increasing the tax rate, but because property values went up, homeowners or business owners in the City are going to pay more,” she said.

She added that because Liberty Hill is a small city, there is also a de minimus rate, which is $0.459916, that the City can go up to, but if the Council were to choose that option, it would trigger an automatic election. That’s why the Council chose to keep the tax rate the same.

“If we go with the proposed rate, which is higher than the voter approval rate but less than the de minimus rate, voters can petition to have an election on whether to keep that rate or go to the voter approval rate,” Smith said. “We are adopting the tax rate on Aug. 24. If the Council chooses the proposed rate, then voters would have 90 days from then to get a petition together to put the tax rate on the May [2023] ballot.”

Smith added that there is a difference of $378,651 in revenue that would be generated between the proposed tax rate and the voter approval rate.

“That proposed rate would gain the City that money over the voter approval rate,” she said.

The City Council will hold two public hearings regarding the proposed tax rate and city budget for the budget year beginning Oct. 1 and running through Sept. 30, 2023. The first public hearing will be held Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Liberty Hill Council Chamber at 2801 RR 1869. The second public hearing will be held Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. in the same location.

Following those public hearings, the City Council will consider approval and adoption of the proposed tax rate and budget at their regular meeting on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.

Citizens are encouraged to attend and have their voices heard. Additionally, comments and questions regarding the budget may also be emailed to City Secretary Elaine Simpson at esimpson@libertyhilltx.gov.

To view the proposed tax rate and budget information as a whole, visit https://tx-libertyhill2.civicplus.com/459/Financial-Transparency.