The City of Liberty Hill has several vacancies it’s working to fill on a number of boards and committees, as well as a brand-new committee that will help the City move toward home rule status.
City Secretary Elaine Simpson said while each board is different, one thing that is the same is they are made up of citizens who volunteer their time to bring their expertise about specific topics to serve as advisors to the City Council.
The City’s largest board to date, the Home Rule Charter Commission, will consist of 15 members whose sole function is to draft a proposed charter for the voters of the city to consider at an election in May 2024.
Each of the City’s other established boards have openings as well, including one place on the Downtown Revitalization Committee; one on the LH2O Task Force; one on the Economic Development Corporation board; one on the Parks and Recreation Board; and one on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Simpson added that while the City’s Public Works Commission doesn’t currently have any vacancies, the City Council is considering expanding the size of that commission from three members to five members, which would open two spots on that board.
Additionally, Simpson said City Council and the P&Z Commission are working together to create a Board of Adjustments, which would serve as a quasi-judicial board to make zoning adjustments.
Simpson added that applicants must live within the Liberty Hill Independent School District’s boundaries, except for those applying for the Home Rule Charter Commission—they must reside within Liberty Hill city limits.
Applications are due by end of day June 7. For more information or to apply for an open position on one of the City’s boards, visit https://www.libertyhilltx.gov/FormCenter/City-Secretary-Encrypted-Forms-19/Advisory-BoardCommission-QuestionnaireAp-90.