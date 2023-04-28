The City Council has determined the top three projects it will request in Williamson County’s upcoming proposed road and park bond election.

The Commissioners Court plans to hold the election in November 2023 and during the next several months, will be evaluating input from local communities and the public for projects to include in that bond election.

All cities in Williamson County were asked to provide their top three roadway/drainage projects or regional trail connection projects they wanted the County to consider partnering in funding. Those requests were due to the County April 28.

The three projects the City Council decided were top priority for Liberty Hill include the completion of the State Highway 29 bypass on both the east and west sides, the continuation of Long Run Road in the Stonewall Ranch subdivision through to U.S. Highway 183 and the continuation of the City’s downtown shared use path, which currently begins at the Water Tower Parking Lot, down County Road 279 to River Ranch County Park (see maps for proposed locations).

The bypass will create a truck route as well as an option for people to bypass Highway 29 if they would like to, said City Administrator Paul Brandenburg, while the Long Run Road project would allow residents of Stonewall Ranch another option for exiting the neighborhood. Currently, there are only two exits.

Brandenburg said Liberty Hill did not have any projects on the last road bond for the County, which took place in 2019.

“Nothing was done in 2019—the closest thing we had was if the County had money left over, they would have finished out Long Run Road,” he told The Independent, adding the Council chose the projects they did for this road bond because they have a greater impact on the County as a whole. “We’re looking at what has the most impact. For example, the roundabout [at Loop 332 and County Road 279) needs to be done here locally, but it doesn’t really affect the county system, so we have to look at that.”

According to a letter from the Commissioners Court to Mayor Liz Branigan, “projects will be evaluated in part by the percentage of local cost participation, along with the status of the project, anticipated completion schedule and how the proposed project complements the implementation of the County's Long-Range Transportation Plan and County's Comprehensive Parks Master Plan.

“The Citizen's Bond Committee, along with County staff, will review all the information received from the cities and the public and make a recommendation to the Commissioners Court on the need for a bond election, specific projects, and the financial size of the possible bond election.”

Brandenburg anticipates the City will hear back from the County by July if any of the projects requested are approved.