The Liberty Hill City Council voted July 26 to create a new salary pay scale for employees and recommission a salary survey to be conducted after learning the most recent survey done in 2021 was inaccurate.

HR Director James Harris said he has studied the results of 2021 salary survey for the last six months. That survey, conducted by Austin Alliance Group, cost the City $27,997.

“I’m sad to say that in my investigation, it was revealed that none of the remnants of the survey were ever implemented,” he said. “There was another salary survey done in 2017, and the exact same thing happened—nothing was ever placed into play.”

Harris added that he also learned that 68 percent of the data gathered for the 2021 survey wasn't information that was local or even from within the state of Texas.

Harris said because of that, some of the positions in the survey did not capture the actual work an employee is assigned to do, and most were generic and inaccurate. Some of the positions didn’t have a description created for them at all.

“Of the 48.5 positions surveyed, only five position descriptions were submitted for consult, leaving the consultant no choice but to develop generic [descriptions] to meet the survey scope of work and deadline,” Harris said.

Additionally, a comprehensive pay scale using all the data gathered was never developed.

“I asked the company why they did not develop a pay scale, and they said it was not in their scope of work,” Harris said. “Unfortunately, there was little to no oversight on the entire survey process and very little to poor communication between HR to the workforce and back to the consultant.”

This likely occurred because in August 2021, City Council voted to terminate Becky Wilkins, who had been serving as the City’s finance director and HR liaison. Harris did not join the staff as the HR director until January 2022.

According to Harris, a consultant from the Austin Alliance Group told him that the City’s HR department “did not adequately communicate with us or your workforce.”

After learning about all the inconsistencies, Harris developed a pay scale for current employees that allows a 3 to 3.5 percent cost of living raise and presented it to City Council during their Wednesday meeting. The Council voted to approve and adopt the salary pay scale for now, as a way to establish standardization and internal control. With this approval, the City’s “pay freeze”—which occurred when the Council approved a flat budget for fiscal year 2021—is now over.

“We had insufficient data last year to approve raises,” said Mayor Liz Branigan, pointing out that because the 2020 audit wasn’t completed before the 2021 budget was approved, the Council had no choice but to approve the same budget as the previous year, eliminating the City’s ability to offer cost of living raises.

The Council also authorized City Administrator Paul Brandenburg to commission a new salary survey to be done to accurately reflect the most current and agreed upon market data. Once that new survey is done, the City plans to apply the recommendations of that survey. Harris will also oversee the survey while it’s being conducted to make sure it’s valid.

