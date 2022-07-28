The Liberty Hill City Council voted July 26 to create a new salary pay scale for employees and recommission a salary survey to be conducted after learning the most recent survey done in 2021 was inaccurate.
HR Director James Harris said he has studied the results of 2021 salary survey for the last six months. That survey, conducted by Austin Alliance Group, cost the City $27,997.
“I’m sad to say that in my investigation, it was revealed that none of the remnants of the survey were ever implemented,” he said. “There was another salary survey done in 2017, and the exact same thing happened—nothing was ever placed into play.”
Harris added that he also learned that 68 percent of the data gathered for the 2021 survey wasn't information that was local or even from within the state of Texas.
Harris said because of that, some of the positions in the survey did not capture the actual work an employee is assigned to do, and most were generic and inaccurate. Some of the positions didn’t have a description created for them at all.
“Of the 48.5 positions surveyed, only five position descriptions were submitted for consult, leaving the consultant no choice but to develop generic [descriptions] to meet the survey scope of work and deadline,” Harris said.
Additionally, a comprehensive pay scale using all the data gathered was never developed.
“I asked the company why they did not develop a pay scale, and they said it was not in their scope of work,” Harris said. “Unfortunately, there was little to no oversight on the entire survey process and very little to poor communication between HR to the workforce and back to the consultant.”
This likely occurred because in August 2021, City Council voted to terminate Becky Wilkins, who had been serving as the City’s finance director and HR liaison. Harris did not join the staff as the HR director until January 2022.
According to Harris, a consultant from the Austin Alliance Group told him that the City’s HR department “did not adequately communicate with us or your workforce.”
After learning about all the inconsistencies, Harris developed a pay scale for current employees that allows a 3 to 3.5 percent cost of living raise and presented it to City Council during their Wednesday meeting. The Council voted to approve and adopt the salary pay scale for now, as a way to establish standardization and internal control. With this approval, the City’s “pay freeze”—which occurred when the Council approved a flat budget for fiscal year 2021—is now over.
“We had insufficient data last year to approve raises,” said Mayor Liz Branigan, pointing out that because the 2020 audit wasn’t completed before the 2021 budget was approved, the Council had no choice but to approve the same budget as the previous year, eliminating the City’s ability to offer cost of living raises.
The Council also authorized City Administrator Paul Brandenburg to commission a new salary survey to be done to accurately reflect the most current and agreed upon market data. Once that new survey is done, the City plans to apply the recommendations of that survey. Harris will also oversee the survey while it’s being conducted to make sure it’s valid.
In other City news:
- Code Enforcement Officer Joey Wray retired from his position. Greg Gonzalez, a former police officer, is now serving in that role.
- City Council held its annual planning retreat on July 23 in Liberty Hill. The main topic of discussion was the vision and direction for the City of Liberty Hill’s future.
- The site development permit for Blue Sky Burgers, located at 13003 Hwy. 29, was unanimously approved by Council.
- City Council and the Economic Development Corp. approved a sign grant for Whiskey Barrel Pub in the amount of $7,155.
- Brandenburg requested to add two new advisory boards to the City, including a public works board and a governing and finance board. Council also suggested creating a Board of Adjustments and voted to approve the addition of these boards. The boards will be created one at a time, with the Board of Adjustments created first.
- Finance Director Sidney Smith gave an update on the 2021-22 fiscal year budget. She is still working on moving funds to appropriate locations, but overall everything is healthy, she said. Auditors are currently working on the 2021 audit, and she hopes to present that audit at the Council’s first meeting in August.
- City Council accepted the 2023 operating budget calendar.
- The City’s communications department is starting an educational campaign to teach Liberty Hill residents about water and wastewater and show them step-by-step where it comes from and where it goes.
- City staff is revisiting the possibility of creating a true four-way intersection at Stonewall Parkway and the entrance of the Liberty Parke subdivision. Brandenburg said there are several steps that need to take place, including working on the design, finding a funding source, and coordinating with Williamson County and TXDOT.
- The Downtown Revitalization Committee met earlier this month to discuss what the actual perimeter of downtown Liberty Hill should be. After a discussion about various businesses, streets and commercial developments along Loop 332, the DRC voted to set the downtown boundaries, with the addition of the Community Resource Center on Hillcrest Lane and properties between Main Street Social and Tractor Supply on the south side of Loop 332.
- The City Council and the EDC held a joint meeting on July 20 to discuss a variety of topics, including updating the EDC’s bylaws and its incentive programs, which the Council is currently reviewing and will discuss again in August. The two entities are also working on building a relationship to prevent disconnect between the two.
- The EDC has determined that officing inside the Stubblefield Visitors Center will not be feasible due to lack of space. Director Matt Powell is currently looking into other locations for the EDC to have an office. One option would be at the Vista at 29 development on State Highway 29. The majority of the board requested he look for an office location closer to the center of downtown Liberty Hill, which he is currently doing.
- The Council voted unanimously to award Colorado-based Integrated Water Services the bid for the expansion of the South Fork Wastewater Treatment Plant from two million gallons per day to four million gallons per day. The cost for the project is set at $17.2 million.
- The City Council voted to allow UniVista, the City’s contracted IT consultant, to replace all the firewalls across the City at a cost of $99,188.66. This is just one of the phases the company is spearheading to update and repair the City’s IT system, which was previously not secure or reliable under the direction of the City’s previous IT administrator and Mayor, according to Council members and UniVista representatives working on the project.
- Brandenburg suggested the City create a grant funding process the City can utilize when it is asked to donate funds for community services and events. The Council voted to approve $45,000 to go toward this process in the 2023 proposed budget.