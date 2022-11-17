Robert Baughn has only lived in Liberty Hill since 2016, but his love for the community runs deep. Add to that more than a decade of service in the U.S. Army, and it’s no surprise that he was chosen by city officials to speak at Liberty Hill’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

This year’s event was originally scheduled to be held on Veterans Day, but due to inclement weather, it was rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park downtown.

Baughn said he feels privileged to be able to speak to the community about its veterans.

“We’ve been heavily involved in the community since we moved here, with the Panther Pit Crew, long range planning committees, and I even ran for school board,” he said. “It is a privilege to be asked to speak even though I’m not originally from this community. I am looking forward to speaking about selfless service in the military, and the importance that the community has to support the military.”

Baughn is originally from Ohio, and after graduating from high school in 1999, he knew he wanted to join the military and go to college. He enrolled at Ohio State University and enlisted in the Army Reserves to help pay for his tuition. Following his freshman year of college, he was invited to attend the Defense Language Institute in California. There, he spent nine hours a day nearly every day for a year learning how to speak Russian.

While he was there, an officer from West Point came to the institute to recruit soldiers for the academy. Baughn was still trying to figure out how to pay for the rest of his college education, but the officer told him attending West Point would be free.

“That was really appealing to me, so I put in my application,” he said. “They offered me acceptance if I went to Valley Forge Military College for a year first, so I did. I entered the academy in 2002 and graduated in 2006.”

During his time at Valley Forge is when 9-11 occurred, and he received his acceptance to West Point shortly after that attack occurred. Following graduation, he was assigned to Fort Hood in Killeen. Over the next few years, he did three tours of duty in different areas of Iraq. During his various times in Iraq, Baughn led a tank platoon, joined a mechanized infantry platoon, and was eventually promoted through the ranks to captain. Following his years in combat, Baughn moved on to the operations planning staff. By then, his body was starting to show signs of wear and tear from his years in combat, so he was granted an early medical retirement after four years in the academy and 11 years of active duty.

He and his wife decided to settle in Liberty Hill following his retirement because of the area school district and the proximity to Austin. Baughn now works in the construction industry and his children attend Liberty Hill schools.

Demetrius Gonzalez, of the Economic Development Corporation and a veteran herself, is emceeing the event. Following the ceremony, a barbecue lunch will be served by Slab BBQ.