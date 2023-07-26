The City of Liberty Hill has recently partnered with WaterSmart, a software program that allows customers to view their water usage, receive suggestions on how to conserve water and get notified when a leak is detected.

All City of Liberty Hill utility customers have free access to WaterSmart, but only 9 percent of customers currently use it. Katie Amsler, director of community engagement and communications, said her goal is to spread awareness on what WaterSmart can do for its customers and water conservation efforts.

“With the program, customers can log into WaterSmart and see their usage,” Amsler said. “They can see how much water they use that month and where they use the water.”

WaterSmart can help customers save $600 per year on average if customers take the recommended conservation actions, such as minimalizing fertilizer use and installing faucet aerators. Amsler said WaterSmart helped her identify a leak in her home, which she otherwise wouldn’t have known about.

“Sure enough, I had a leak in my upstairs bathroom, and if hadn’t fixed the leak, it would have cost probably $180 extra a month on my water bill,” Amsler said. “So that’s also a cost savings by just being able to learn about leaks as soon as they happen.”

WaterSmart also notifies customers when the city announces things like water outages, boil notices or closures.

“It also allows you to check your consumption by yourself, as well as download PDFs of your bills,” utility billing supervisor Anne Bean said. “When you start monitoring your consumption on your own, you become fully aware of how much water you are actually consuming which can help you to be more conservative.”

Liberty Hill is currently in Phase 2 water restrictions. This limits residents' water usage by only allowing them to water their lawn once per week.

“There are many ways to help conserve water including using appliances that are energy efficient like using the dishwasher instead of hand washing dishes and installing low-flow toilets,” Bean said.

Liberty Hill’s water comes from Lake Travis, located 13 miles northwest of Austin on the Colorado River. Amsler said water conservation is a regional effort but can start in homes in the community.

“When utility customers conserve water, that helps build up our water supply,” Amsler said. “So overall, we have more water to use for drinking and essential purposes. If every single customer is doing what they can to conserve water, then we’re going to be better off as a whole.”

For more information on water restrictions and how to sign up for WaterSmart visit libertyhilltx.watersmart.com.