The Liberty Hill City Council recently reversed a decision made at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to stop late fees and disconnection fees for delinquent utility bill accounts.
Beginning Aug. 1, those late fees will once again be assessed for customers who do not pay their bills in full. City Administrator Paul Brandenburg said during COVID, it made sense to defer the costs, but that enough time has passed that it’s not a concern any longer. He added that utilities should operate as a business because they are not a part of the City’s general fund, and they are not an enterprise fund.
“Therefore, we can't be hemorrhaging money for people that aren't paying or at least trying to pay,” he said. “I understand back in 2020 there was financial hardship and other things taking place like displacement of people's jobs, but I believe we're past that. I’m not aware of any other cities in Williamson County or even Central Texas that have not gone back to their previous policies for late fees and disconnects.”
Brandenburg said while the payments were deferred during the pandemic, that does not mean they were forgiven. Because of this, he said staff is working on educating the public through social media campaigns and information that will be sent in July bills, so that utility customers know in advance that they will be expected to pay any late fees or disconnection fees they have accrued. Brandenburg added that another part of the plan will allow customers who have large bills to enter into a payment plan with the City.
The City Council voted unanimously on June 8 to ratify the ordinance reinstating the utility late fees and disconnect fees.
“Back in 2020, the mayor at the time (Rick Hall) directed staff to hold off on any late fees or disconnect charges that the City had previously charged on utility accounts of people that were delinquent,” Brandenburg said. “That action was not taken by the City Council, but I think it's a big policy decision that the City Council needs to make.”
All bills not paid in full by the due date will be assessed a 10 percent late fee. If the bill is not paid or arrangements are not made within seven days of the due date, the account is subject to disconnection.
Customers can call 512-548-5500 to arrange payment and avoid disconnection. Help is also available for low-income households by calling Community Emergency Assistance Programs at 877-399-8939.